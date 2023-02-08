Read full article on original website
News On 6
Watch: NW OKC Crashes Caught On Camera
Two wrecks on Northwest 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City were caught on camera by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
‘Sometimes it’s a bad motel,’ Man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
Oklahoma City police are releasing new information about a man shot and killed at a metro motel.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma City reaches settlement with several women raped by former police officer
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has reached a settlement with several women who were raped by one of their police officers. The victims agreed to a settlement in the case of former Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw who was convicted of rape and other sex crimes. Holtzclaw was...
Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck
A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman allegedly escapes being held hostage for days
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is now investigating after a woman escaped a Spencer home where she was allegedly held hostage for days.
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
Police investigate deadly shooting at Oklahoma City motel
Police detained multiple witnesses at the scene, but no arrests have been made in the case.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
Two young children found living in OKC home filled with animal feces and urine
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office served an eviction notice to a family Wednesday morning, but when they looked inside the home, an investigation emerged.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KOCO
Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud
NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
KOCO
Temperatures warm up after icy conditions create morning issues for drivers in OKC metro
The overnight winter weather and frigid conditions caused slick road conditions Thursday morning across Oklahoma. The weather caused numerous crashes throughout central Oklahoma, including one deadly collision. Open the video player above for the latest from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a blog KOCO 5 kept during winter...
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
Traffic stop leads police to find 123 pounds of meth
A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led to a massive drug bust, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Mustang woman conned out of thousands of dollars in puppy scam
Eventually, she was out $5,800... and still, no puppy.
Woman says OG&E won’t pay her promised reimbursement for broken gas line
A former Mustang homeowner is saying OG&E owes her money and they're giving her the runaround.
City of OKC plans to replace May Ave. bridge over NW Expressway due to safety concerns
It’s been almost seven years since one of Oklahoma City’s busiest bridges collapsed when a semi hauling a boom lift hit the May Ave. bridge over Northwest Expressway. The collapsed portion was fixed, but now there are plans to replace the entire bridge as thousands of vehicles cross it each day.
