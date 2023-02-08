ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, OK

Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

All persons living in McClain County that have a storm shelter should register that shelter with McClain County to help first responders locate those shelters in the event of a damaging storm to provide assistance if needed. There is a link to the registry on the McClain County website at...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck

A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police search for suspected catalytic converter thief

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect they say broke into a southeast Oklahoma business and tried to steal catalytic converters. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the break-in happened at Pull-A-Part Auto Parts Yard near Southeast 15th Street and Satna Fe Avenue. The suspect ran from the scene once officers arrived.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman Fire Department faces allegations of fraud

NORMAN, Okla. — The city of Norman confirmed Thursday that fraud allegations against the Norman Fire Department were sent to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. The fire department is accused of falsifying records that may have impacted their annual Insurance Services Office, or ISO, rating. This rating, which is given to fire departments across the country, impacts the insurance rates in communities.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

