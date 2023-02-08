ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Connecticut parents can seek help for kids with learning disabilities

Jane Ross said it took a lot of time and energy to figure out why her son was struggling in elementary school. “It took me three and a half years to figure out what was going on with my son, who was clearly a really bright and resourceful kid, but who was not doing well,” Ross said. “I got a lot of pushback. I was told, ‘Oh, you don’t want to go through the process of testing, it's so lengthy, it is very hard on a child, you don’t want him to be stigmatized.’”
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

