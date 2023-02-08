Read full article on original website
From ‘hi mum’ to crypto fraud: five of the latest scams to watch out for
Australians are losing millions of dollars a week to increasingly common swindles. How can you avoid them?
How to make sure your donation will do the most good for earthquake survivors
The devastating scope of death and destruction caused by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6 continues to unfold. And people around the world are eager to help. How do you ensure that your donations will make the most difference?. These are the...
The window for saving people after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria is closing
In Turkey, rescue crews looking for people trapped by Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake are entering a grim phase, finding more dead bodies than survivors. More than 11,000 people have been killed by the quake in Turkey and northern Syria. NPR's Peter Kenyon is reporting from the city of Adana and joins us. Hi, Peter.
Search and rescue operations in Antakya, Turkey, are incredibly dangerous
One of the worst hit parts of the earthquake zone, is the southern Turkish city of Antakya. Building after building is flattened, and one of the city's hospitals is on its side. Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria...
A look at the impact of delivering aid to Turkey and Syria through Dubai's global hub
DUBAI — In a dusty, industrial corner of Dubai, far from the city's gleaming skyscrapers and marbled buildings, boxes of child-sized body bags are stacked in a massive warehouse. They will be shipped to Syria and Turkey for earthquake victims. Like other aid agencies, the World Health Organization is...
Syrian refugees starting over in Turkey are hit hard by the earthquake
Over 20,000 people are dead from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, according to the Associated Press. The Turkish government reported that over 3,000 buildings have collapsed. Assalah Shikhani, 35, is one of the hundreds of thousands who have been left homeless by the earthquakes. She lives with her...
