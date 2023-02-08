Read full article on original website
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman dead. Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon. When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She...
Berkeley Co. traffic stop leads to drugs, stolen weapons arrest of three men
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men are facing drug and weapons charges after an overnight traffic stop. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said deputies pulled over a car in the area of Byrne Drive and Church Road for a traffic lane violation and “extremely dark window tint” on Friday night. According to BCSO, the deputy noticed an […]
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Charleston County school bus and a minivan temporarily delayed traffic on Johns Island Monday morning. Charleston County dispatchers said they were responding to a crash near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road. That crash was reported at 7:18 a.m., they said.
Camp Road sidewalk construction set to begin on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island drivers who travel along Camp Road should expect delays as work on a new sidewalk and multi-use path gets underway. Construction crews will begin work on the Camp Road Sidewalk and Riverland Drive Multiuse Path Project. Shoulder and potential lane closures are expected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Rd. closed by washout, repairs could take a week
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say they are diverting traffic after a portion of Orangeburg Road washed out following this weekend’s rain. Orangeburg Road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely, deputies say. Traffic is being diverted at the DSS office and at Ancrum...
SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday morning on I-26 at mile marker 203. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a pedestrian around 2:50 a.m. Officials say the pedestrian was involved in a separate […]
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville police officer was convicted on Thursday for stealing guns and over $7,000 from the agency’s evidence room. Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He also pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case.
Orangeburg Rd closed indefinitely due to flooding
UPDATE: Dorchester County reopened the roadway Monday morning. — DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County say Orangeburg Road is closed Sunday morning due to flooding. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg Road between Boone Hill Roads and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely due to part of the roadway washing out. Traffic […]
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning after a crash on College Park Road. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the deadly crash happened at 1:50 a.m. College Park Road west of Goose Creek. A disabled Honda Civic and a pedestrian were on the median at the time of […]
Lowcountry woman unhappy with lack of urgency at a local hospital
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry woman is upset with a Lowcountry hospital. She took to social media on Feb. 9 to post about how she spent her whole day in Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, waiting for proper care after her father was admitted. In what...
Three facing gun charges after traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three individuals are facing gun charges following a traffic stop in Georgetown County on Thursday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the Dunbar community. The stop resulted in the seizure of three handguns, authorities said. 19-year-old Jakaii […]
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
Sparks fly in court over former housekeeper’s testimony in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper testified Friday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial that Maggie Murdaugh was worried about money because of litigation the family was facing with the boat crash. Alex Murdaugh has been on trial for the June 7, 2021, killings of 52-year-old...
Multi-vehicle crash reported on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic was diverted after a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector Friday night, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30 around 10 p.m. The lanes were closed from Harborview Road to Folly Road. Officers...
Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
Deputies Actively Search for Missing 87-Year-Old Man in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an elderly man last seen Thursday night at approximately 8 p.m. The post Deputies Actively Search for Missing 87-Year-Old Man in Pineville appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Man arrested after body found outside Johns Island home last month
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a body that was found outside a Johns Island home last month. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road on January 14 after a body was discovered in the backyard. […]
