Charleston, SC

live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman dead. Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon. When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Charleston County school bus and a minivan temporarily delayed traffic on Johns Island Monday morning. Charleston County dispatchers said they were responding to a crash near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road. That crash was reported at 7:18 a.m., they said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Camp Road sidewalk construction set to begin on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island drivers who travel along Camp Road should expect delays as work on a new sidewalk and multi-use path gets underway. Construction crews will begin work on the Camp Road Sidewalk and Riverland Drive Multiuse Path Project. Shoulder and potential lane closures are expected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Former Summerville cop convicted of taking guns, money from evidence room

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Summerville police officer was convicted on Thursday for stealing guns and over $7,000 from the agency’s evidence room. Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pleaded guilty in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He also pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Orangeburg Rd closed indefinitely due to flooding

UPDATE: Dorchester County reopened the roadway Monday morning. — DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County say Orangeburg Road is closed Sunday morning due to flooding. According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg Road between Boone Hill Roads and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely due to part of the roadway washing out. Traffic […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:50am on Interstate 26 East at mile marker 203. A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 26 when it struck a pedestrian. The […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Multi-vehicle crash reported on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic was diverted after a multi-vehicle crash on the James Island Connector Friday night, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of SC 30 around 10 p.m. The lanes were closed from Harborview Road to Folly Road. Officers...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
WALTERBORO, SC

