I broke up with my boyfriend of 5 years after we grew apart. I asked his parents for relationship advice and they announced their divorce.

I broke up with my boyfriend of five years after we had grown apart.

I asked if it'd be OK to go see his parents so I could say goodbye to them.

They dropped a bomb and announced they were getting divorced.

When I realized it was time to end my relationship with my boyfriend of five years, I had to find the most humane, mature, and compassionate way of delivering the news: in person.

There was no specific event that triggered the breakup — no scandalous affair or something of that nature that would've made the breakup more predictable. He was a decent man with a good heart. But after years together, we'd grown apart.

So I took the first step. I told him face-to-face that I was wilting and I felt our relationship had run its course.

I was his first-ever girlfriend, meaning I was also the first to break his heart. Lucky me.

I asked if I could say goodbye to his parents

He was wailing, shattered and distraught. I joined him in the waterworks as I mourned the end of an era that I'd once enjoyed.

And then what I thought was a brilliant idea occurred to me.

"What if we go visit your parents?" I said. "I would like to say goodbye and thank them after all these years."

He accepted my request and texted his parents to let them know we were heading their way without disclosing why. Twenty minutes later, we arrived.

His dad, a towering 6-foot-6, opened the door, seemingly enraged for reasons unknown to us. His mom was sitting quietly, looking like a rag doll, acknowledging us only with an empty glance. My ex-boyfriend couldn't hold back his sorrow and proceeded to burst into tears.

"WHAT DID YOU DO TO OUR SON?!" his dad yelled down at me.

My idea didn't seem so brilliant anymore.

"Dad, you don't even know why we're here," my ex said.

My ex and I sat beside each other in the living room across from his parents. His dad exploded in rage again, demanding an explanation for his son's emotional state.

"Sir, I'm here because things didn't work out between us, and we ended our relationship," I said.

"IT WAS YOU, WASN'T IT? You're the one who ended it!" responded his dad, whose veins protruded from his face while my boyfriend continued to sob uncontrollably and his mom remained silent. "Sir, listen, I really love your son, he's a great person, but we want different things in life, and I'm just here to say thank you for everything," I said.

The dad tilted his head and contemplated me quietly. Suddenly, the energy in the room completely shifted.

His parents announced their divorce during my last visit

His dad's demeanor changed: His lips started to quiver, his eyes filled with tears, and he began to cry . The. Man. Began. To. Cry.

"Wow, Pauline. You're a good person. You're making me cry. The last time I cried was when my parents died," he said, with tears streaming down his face. I sighed in relief as his animosity dissipated. I somehow managed to remove his armor and tug at his heartstrings.

My ex had calmed down, and his dad and I engaged in a peaceful dialogue where he recognized the irreconcilable differences between his son and me — which prompted me to ask what I thought would be a completely innocent question in search of advice.

"You and your wife also seem quite different, but you have a long-lasting relationship of almost 30 years. How do you work past your differences?" I asked.

My ex-boyfriend's mom finally spoke up, dropping a verbal thermonuclear bomb. "We don't," she said. "We're getting a divorce, and your dad is moving out by the end of the year."

Numbed by this shocking plot twist, I looked to my ex for signs of life.

He was motionless. Gutted. He proceeded to howl hysterically while I desperately thought of what I could possibly do or say next. But there was nothing — just me sitting among a broken family with broken hearts, trying to offer comfort in the most awkward of situations.

What I was hoping would result in consolation turned into a family crisis. And I was caught in the middle.

