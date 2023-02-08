Read full article on original website
Wicked winds up to 55+ mph in Northeast Ohio: See the counties under a weather alert
CLEVELAND — We’re in store for a very windy day across Northeast Ohio with gusts approaching 60 mph. The windy conditions come as much warmer temperatures move into the region with temperatures topping 60 degrees. 3News meteorologist Hollie Strano says it's possible these strong winds cause some power...
East Palestine residents feel ‘betrayed’ after evacuation due to chemicals in train derailment, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Residents of East Palestine feel ‘betrayed’ and don’t know when they can go home following evacuation due to the dangerous...
What are the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for February 7, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $31 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Adorable to look at, destructive to own: Why foxes don't make great pets
MEDINA, Ohio — On we are all about adoption because there's nothing better than opening your heart and home to an animal in need. But a local sanctuary asked for our help in sharing a cautionary tale very important for this time of year. It's about a type of...
Winner! 1 winning Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in February 6 drawing: See where the ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Winner! Winner! Winner!. One lucky Powerball lottery ticket hit the massive $754.6 million jackpot in the drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Washington state. But that's not all... A winning ticket worth $2 million hit in Texas with $1...
Hear 911 call audio of a man admitting he shot at a semitruck; see a reporter get tackled by police, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, February 9, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear 911 call audio of a man admitting he shot at a semitruck that he claims side-swiped him twice. Plus,...
'A big step for Ohio': Gov. Mike DeWine seeks $1M in federal funds to study possible Amtrak expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In what he calls "the first step," Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ODRC) to apply for $1 million in federal funds to explore the expansion of Amtrak passenger rail service in Ohio. The state has identified two corridors to advance for...
Residents kept out as air quality checked near site of Ohio train derailment after controlled release of chemicals in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's unclear when evacuated residents might be able to return home to the area where officials released and burned toxic chemicals from the wreckage of a derailed train, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. Residents near the site in East Palestine, close to the Pennsylvania...
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
Winner! Powerball ticket hits $754.6 million jackpot in Washington state
We have a winner! One lucky ticket sold in Washington state just hit the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot in the drawing for Monday, February 6, 2023.
