Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls
The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.
Column: The real reason AMC just raised prices for 'better' seats
AMC's recent announcement of tiered-pricing based on 'sightline' seating isn't about the prices; it's a push to drive premium membership as a model
AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss whether they would pay more money to have a better seat at the movie theater or just stream movies from the comfort of their own home.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
AMC Theaters getting pummeled for their 3-tier seat pricing: 'Corporate greed'
AMC Theatres announced its three-tier seat pricing on Monday, sparking outrage from some who claim the move will hurt low-income moviegoers.
AMC Theatres to Charge More for 'Preferred' Seats, Less for Front-Row Spots in New Pricing Method
An AMC Theatres executive said though "every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience," this will be "another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies" AMC Theatres is introducing new rates for ticket prices based on seat location in its auditoriums. On Monday, the largest movie theater chain in the country announced it will begin a "ticket-pricing initiative based on seat location" that they call Sightline at AMC, which breaks down seating options into three sections: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Standard are the...
Gizmodo
AMC Theatres to Coax Moviegoers Into Undesirable Front-Row Seats With Cheaper Prices
The AMC Theatre conglomerate is taking a new stance on ticket pricing, changing the cost for moviegoers based on standard, prime, and value seating options. The change, called Sightline at AMC, will expand to all of its roughly 1,000 U.S. AMC Theatre locations by the end of this year. The...
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
AMC changing ticket prices based on where you sit in theater
AMC has announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership
AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
AMC Theatres’ Seat Pricing Increase: A Risky Bet at a Perilous Time
In a rare if not unprecedented move, theater chains across the U.S. and Canada lowered the cost of admission for a new Hollywood release, the octogenarian sports comedy 80 for Brady, in partnership with Paramount. That included AMC Theatres, the largest circuit in North America and the world. For years, some distribution executives have argued in favor of variable pricing, whereby tickets are lowered depending upon a movie’s target audience. In this case, Paramount presented evidence showing that older demos are more sensitive about ticket prices. But no sooner had 80 for Brady opened over the Feb. 4-6 weekend to a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Better Seats Will Cost MORE Soon at AMC Movie Theaters
Buying tickets to the movie theater could cost you MORE soon…but there also might be some new options for cheaper tickets, too. AMC Theaters are introducing a new ticket system, which has different seats in the theater priced higher or lower depending on location. The system is set to roll out this week, and it might impact your next night out at the theater!
Moviegoers heated by AMC Theater's new seat pricing plan
AMC Theaters, the US's largest movie theater chain, has introduced a new pricing plan based on where you sit, but moviegoers are not crazy about the idea.
U.S. movie theaters to change admission prices
Movie theaters belonging to the AMC Theatres chain, the largest in the United States, will change ticket prices. The company announced that the cost of each ticket will depend on the location of the seats. Thus, the front seats will be the cheapest, while the middle seats will cost more than they do now.
AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets
Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.
Motley Fool
AMC is Changing How It Prices Tickets. A Better Seat Could Cost You More
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. What happened. AMC Theatres, the largest movie...
