SkySports

New Zealand XI vs England: Harry Brook launches nine sixes before falling for 97 in warm-up match

Harry Brook helped England put on a show for New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the first of two warm-up days in Hamilton, smashing 97 as the runs flowed at Seddon Park. Black Caps skipper Southee arrived for a scouting mission ahead of next week's first Test and saw the tourists rack up 465 all out in just 69.2 overs against a local XI, scoring at a formidable rate of more than one-a-ball as their bold approach to the longest format continued to provide plenty of thrills and spills.
SkySports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England and India looking to end Australia's dominance

The T20 World Cup is back with England among the chasing pack hoping to end Australia's dominance. Since the first edition in 2009, England have reached three finals without any success, while Australia have won five of the seven tournaments, including the last two in 2018 and 2020. India, New...
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed

A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
BBC

New Zealand drug bust: Batman-labelled cocaine haul seized at sea

New Zealand's navy has intercepted a floating haul of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean in what the country says is its largest drug bust ever. The stash - weighing total 3.2 tonnes (3,200kg) and worth NZ$500m (£263m; $316m) - was found drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand.
NBC Sports

World aquatics championships head to Singapore in 2025, replacing Russia

Singapore will hold the world aquatics championships in 2025, replacing the originally awarded host of Kazan, Russia, and bringing the event to Southeast Asia for the first time. It will mark an unprecedented fourth consecutive year to have a world aquatics championships after Budapest (2022), Fukuoka, Japan (2023) and Doha...
TENNESSEE STATE
BBC

Andrew Tye: Northamptonshire sign Australia pace bowler for T20 Blast

Northamptonshire have signed Australia pace bowler Andrew Tye for this summer's T20 Blast. Tye, 36, is the second highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash with 144 and has over 300 from 211 T20 matches. He played seven ODIs and 32 T20 internationals for Australia between 2016 and 2021 and joins...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland aims to make it 12-0 against Scotland as Wales boss

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Great Britain thrash Estonia in EuroBasket qualifier to keep finals hopes alive

Great Britain's women thrashed Estonia 100-45 in their fifth EuroBasket qualifier to stay in contention for a place in this year's finals. Temi Fagbenle led GB's scoring with 23 points and Chantelle Handy added 11 as all 12 players scored in Manchester. The hosts opened up a double-figure advantage in...

