This family of four are driving around Asia in a bus

After 140 years on land, the Orient Express is hitting the high seas. Accor has just announced a new Orient Express cruise liner will debut in spring 2026. The extravagant 722-footer, known as Silenseas, will become the world’s largest sailing yacht upon launch. She will be able to accommodate up to 120 passengers on voyages throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The French hospitality group partnered with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the new endeavor. The noted French builder developed the first Silenseas model in 2018, but has further refined the design for Accor. Fellow Gallic firm Stirling Design International is responsible for the...

28 DAYS AGO