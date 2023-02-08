ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

This family of four are driving around Asia in a bus

By Tamara Hardingham-Gill, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

Packing their lives up and heading off on a lengthy road trip was something Nina and Kai Schakat, both from Germany, had envisioned doing together during their retirement.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
The Independent

You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299

American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
FOX2Now

2 children dead, 6 injured after bus crashes into day care in Canada

A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, leaving two children dead and sending six to the hospital, authorities said. The bus driver was arrested and charged with homicide and careless driving. Police set up a large perimeter around the building housing the day...
ship-technology.com

Luxury cruises in a cost of living crisis: in conversation with Panache Cruises

James Cole, founder and managing director of Panache Cruises, talks about how recent global events are impacting luxury cruises. As the cruise industry recovers after Covid-19, it has sailed from one crisis into another as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, cost-of-living increases, and high energy prices hit consumers where it hurts – their disposable income and travel budget.
Robb Report

The Orient Express Will Hit the High Seas on a Luxurious 722-Foot Cruise Ship in 2026

After 140 years on land, the Orient Express is hitting the high seas. Accor has just announced a new Orient Express cruise liner will debut in spring 2026. The extravagant 722-footer, known as Silenseas, will become the world’s largest sailing yacht upon launch. She will be able to accommodate up to 120 passengers on voyages throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The French hospitality group partnered with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the new endeavor. The noted French builder developed the first Silenseas model in 2018, but has further refined the design for Accor. Fellow Gallic firm Stirling Design International is responsible for the...
CNN

New luxury resort celebrates Thailand's railway history

A new resort designed by Bill Bensley is immersing guests in the essence of Thailand's early days of rail travel. Among the offerings are a series of upcycled train carriages that have been converted into luxury villas.
malta

traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets

Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
The Blonde Abroad

Travel Bucket List for 2023

Every year, I like to put together a “travel bucket list” with inspiration for the coming year…a mood board for adventures, if you will. In taking a look at Expedia’s travel trends for 2023, it was really fun to see that so many of our thoughts about travel line up.
Thrillist

You Can Get 20% Off Flights to Europe This Week Only

Instead of the usual bouquet of flowers or box of chocolates, this year you could aim for a more scenic Valentine's Day gift—like, say, a romantic trip. Don't get too financially alarmed, though. Play, the low-cost Icelandic airline, has got your back. For this week only, you can score 20% off on roundtrip flights to 24 European destinations when booking your tickets.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy