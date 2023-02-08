ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

Man rescues mother and kids from burning mobile home

By Raven Little, Dawson Damico
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNHzr_0kgEoqWZ00

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. ( KLFY )– Last night, St. Martinville Police Department made a Facebook post extending their gratitude to a local man who ran into a mobile home when he noticed it was burning.

Cameron Francis said he was at home playing video games when he heard a loud bang go off. When he stepped outside to see what was happening, he quickly took action without hesitation.

Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys

According to Police Chief Ricky Martin, a mother and 3 children were inside the home. Francis entered the mobile home and removed all four people before the it was fully in flames.

“My first thought was if everybody (was) okay?” Francis said. “Is there anybody else in the house? Is there any animals in the house? Anything that you want to take with you that is really really valuable to you.”

Francis said he did what he had to do when Chief Martin told him he saved four lives.

“I ran up and grabbed the two kids,” Francis said. “She had the baby we all gathered in the street. I was like ‘do you have your car keys?’ ‘Do you have anything in the house that you need?”

There is still no known reasoning for the fire. St. Martinville Police Chief Rickey Martin said Francis’s actions were that of a true hero. He said it is a great example of caring for others especially for ones we do not even know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrShX_0kgEoqWZ00
Cameron Francis and Chief Ricky Martin
Burned mobile home, Courtesy of St. Martinville Police Dept.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Louisiana mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A mother is accused of strangling her pregnant 14-year-old daughter during an argument. On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division had solved two recent felony theft cases and are asking for help locating a suspect.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets

3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

How to send a chimp a valentine. Yes, really.

If you adore the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world, the idea of sending valentines to chimps may be the best thing you've thought of doing on Feb. 14th since you decorated a shoebox to hold the Valentine’s Day cards your classmates gave you in the second grade.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
SABINE PARISH, LA
Lansing Daily

3 Year Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Tickled To Death By Her Mother

Charlotte, NC – It’s a warning being sent out to parents across the country after a 3 year old Florida girl loses her life. Intense tickling of children under the age of 7 may cause asphyxiation which commonly leads to death. Trina Williams, 28, allegedly learned this the hard way and is now facing involuntary manslaughter … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FLORIDA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy