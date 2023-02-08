ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Related
Axios

China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech

China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address

President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond.  The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
NBC News

How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

Just a day after delivering his State of the Union address to a divided Congress, President Biden is set to visit Wisconsin, where he will try to sell some of the messages from his speech. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster spoke to college students in the state to find out how voters are feeling ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Feb. 8, 2023.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJHL

Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union

President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today. […]

