Read full article on original website
Related
“I’m not going to sit there and listen to him lie”: Pro-Trump Republican boycotts Biden SOTU speech
Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) gives remarks during a rally with former President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) Representative Mary Miller, R-Ill., has made it public she will be boycotting President Biden's State of the Union address due...
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
Americans graded President Biden on his State of the Union speech and shared what they believe are his greatest accomplishments as commander-in-chief so far.
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro raises suspicions over leaked reports of a second batch of classified materials being found at a home of President Biden's.
Here’s who’s responding to Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden will deliver his much-anticipated annual State of the Union address Tuesday evening to a joint session of Congress, set to tout his administration’s successes over the last two years and outline political and legislative goals for 2023 and beyond. The major party not in control of the White House will typically pick a…
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Biden says some people think he's 'stupid' just before getting congressman's name wrong
President Biden joked that some people think he's "stupid" while speaking in Virginia on Thursday.
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union
Just a day after delivering his State of the Union address to a divided Congress, President Biden is set to visit Wisconsin, where he will try to sell some of the messages from his speech. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster spoke to college students in the state to find out how voters are feeling ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Feb. 8, 2023.
JESSE WATTERS: How Biden became a lying, corrupt politician
Fox News host Jesse Watters calls out President Biden's leadership and reveals how be became a "lying, corrupt politician" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
State of the Union has Americans demanding answers from President Biden on top concerns
Americans across the country told Fox News what they want to hear from the commander-in-chief when he delivers the State of the Union to Congress on Tuesday night.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Hinting at 2024 re-election, Biden tells Democrats ‘we’re just getting started’
President Biden was serenaded with chants of “four more years” as he addressed a partisan audience of Democratic officials and activists and hinted at a 2024 re-election campaign
Biden sets record with most words spoken in a State of the Union
President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday set the record for most words spoken at a such a speech in six decades, beating the former lead by just one word. Biden spoke 9,191 words, which is one more word than then-President Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union, according to a count from USA Today. […]
Comments / 0