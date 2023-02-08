Friends of the Olean Library Plan FeBREWary Fundraiser

OLEAN, NY — Winter and gray skies getting you down?

Why not join the Friends of the Olean Library at FeBREWary for a place to lose the winter blahs?

The event is planned for Feb. 17 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the library. 134 N. Second St.

Highlighting FeBREWary will be the sampling of a variety of beers and the chance to talk with representatives of Olean’s Four Mile Brewing about their beers.

Donations for the event also are coming from Southern Tier Brewing and SteelBound Brewery and Distillery. A selection of non-alcoholic beverages and a limited selection of wines will also be available.

But beers are only the beginning. Those attending will have a chance to sample a large selection of good foods. Tables placed around the library will offer a place to sit and enjoy good conversation.

Those attending also will have a chance to enjoy the music of Alex Cole, the owner of Argentieri Linen who likes to be active in the community and enjoys events like the beer tasting. His firm will be donating the linens for the event.

“I enjoy performing,” Cole said. “I’m glad I can share.”

Many local businesses are donating items for a basket raffle. A 50/50 raffle is also planned.

Friends of the Olean Library offer events throughout the year to raise resources for the library and to encourage the community to explore what the library offers.

Tickets are available at the library for $20 each or two for $35. Designated driver tickets are $10.



