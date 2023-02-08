ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

1 child, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into southwest Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured after a vehicle crash reportedly caused extensive damage to their southwest Columbus home Thursday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter, a 16-year-old driver of a black vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a white SUV that was parked in the 2300 block of Brown Road just before 8 a.m. The white SUV was then pushed into the home, causing extensive damage.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

20-year-old man dies week after shooting in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died a week after being shot in southwest Columbus last week. Police said officers were called to the 800 block of Brookside Court around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Musa Aliyow suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus have identified the body found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla of a man reported missing January. Columbus homicide bureau detectives are asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals seen walking away from the car near the time of the man’s disappearance. Hajid Jordan was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in a west Columbus neighborhood during the early morning hours of January 14. “The 44-year-old victim had been reported missing from Howard County, Maryland. Detectives with the Missing Persons Unit discovered the victim’s body The post Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Woman dies after being struck on I-70 near Reynoldsburg; 3 others hurt with severe injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 near Reynoldsburg Monday morning. Just after 12:05 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police says 43-year-old Latosha Jordan, of Columbus, was heading west on I-70 toward the exit ramps to I-270 in a 2016 Ford Explorer when she struck a freeway attenuator.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects

Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects. Columbus police searching for two home invasion, …. Columbus police searching for two home invasion, robbery suspects. ROAD RANTS: Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington. ROAD RANTS: Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington. Person trying to help motorists on I-70 dies after …
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus police officer charged with 9 counts of dereliction of duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing multiple counts of dereliction of duty. Police said they were notified Thursday by the Columbus City Attorney’s Office that charges were filed against Officer Connie Brant. The nine charges of dereliction of duty filed against...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for fugitive murder suspect Ron Robinson, responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Columbus detectives filed an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Ron Robinson who has been charged with the murder of Justin Douglas. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge for shooting a woman with Douglas. According to police, on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. “While on the way, officers were notified a shooting just occurred at that The post Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Shooting victim dies in hospital

COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies after shooting in south Columbus over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of two men shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning has died from his wounds. Officers found the victim, now identified as 20-year-old Marchel Brooks with gunshot wounds while responding to multiple reports of shots fired at the 3300 block of Markham Road around 2:54 a.m. Sunday. Brooks and one other victim had been transported to the hospital for their injuries.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of armed robbery at Whitehall Speedway

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy