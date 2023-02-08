Read full article on original website
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus State Community College: A community college for OhioMint MessageColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
1 child, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into southwest Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured after a vehicle crash reportedly caused extensive damage to their southwest Columbus home Thursday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter, a 16-year-old driver of a black vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a white SUV that was parked in the 2300 block of Brown Road just before 8 a.m. The white SUV was then pushed into the home, causing extensive damage.
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning.
20-year-old man dies week after shooting in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died a week after being shot in southwest Columbus last week. Police said officers were called to the 800 block of Brookside Court around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1. Arriving officers found 20-year-old Musa Aliyow suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block...
Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus have identified the body found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla of a man reported missing January. Columbus homicide bureau detectives are asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals seen walking away from the car near the time of the man’s disappearance. Hajid Jordan was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in a west Columbus neighborhood during the early morning hours of January 14. “The 44-year-old victim had been reported missing from Howard County, Maryland. Detectives with the Missing Persons Unit discovered the victim’s body The post Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKYC
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
WSYX ABC6
Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
wchstv.com
NBC4 Columbus
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
Police: Woman dies after being struck on I-70 near Reynoldsburg; 3 others hurt with severe injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed and three other people were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 near Reynoldsburg Monday morning. Just after 12:05 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police says 43-year-old Latosha Jordan, of Columbus, was heading west on I-70 toward the exit ramps to I-270 in a 2016 Ford Explorer when she struck a freeway attenuator.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police officer charged with 9 counts of dereliction of duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing multiple counts of dereliction of duty. Police said they were notified Thursday by the Columbus City Attorney’s Office that charges were filed against Officer Connie Brant. The nine charges of dereliction of duty filed against...
1 man dead after crash in Marion County
A man has died after a crash in Marion County Tuesday evening.
WHIZ
Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for fugitive murder suspect Ron Robinson, responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Columbus detectives filed an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Ron Robinson who has been charged with the murder of Justin Douglas. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge for shooting a woman with Douglas. According to police, on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. “While on the way, officers were notified a shooting just occurred at that The post Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
sunny95.com
Shooting victim dies in hospital
COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
Truck driver shot during I-71 road rage incident: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.
WSYX ABC6
Man dies after shooting in south Columbus over the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of two men shot in south Columbus early Sunday morning has died from his wounds. Officers found the victim, now identified as 20-year-old Marchel Brooks with gunshot wounds while responding to multiple reports of shots fired at the 3300 block of Markham Road around 2:54 a.m. Sunday. Brooks and one other victim had been transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Man accused of armed robbery at Whitehall Speedway
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
