Georgia State

Georgia AD Josh Brooks comments on potential White House visit, future of SEC scheduling

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WGAU
 2 days ago
ATHENS — Despite two national championships and support from the Georgia legislature, the Georgia football team has yet to take a visit to the White House, as is customary for champions to do so. The Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA championship last June, were at the White House last month.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is unsure when Georgia will have the chance to do so. For what it is worth, a college football national champion has not been to the white house since LSU did so after it won the 2019 National Championship season.

“You know, I don’t know. I did see the request made, and we’re going to kind of just sit and see what happens from there,” Brooks said following Georgia’s athletic association board of directors meeting. “I don’t think I’ve seen a response yet, but we’ll kind of take it day by day and see how that goes.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UGA football offers 5-star Alabama commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to five-star Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams. Williams is a member of the class of 2025. He plays high school football for Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama. Kirby Smart and Georgia joins programs like Georgia Tech, Colorado, and Miami in offering...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Mecole Hardman status, UGA Pro Day, Todd Monken update, more

Heading toward the weekend there is a lot of Georgia Bulldogs news to share, starting with an update on a former Dawg in the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and former Georgia standout Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl LVII. Hardman has been battling a pelvis injury that caused him to miss most of the second half of this NFL season. He aggravated the injury during the AFC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Georgia target Duce Robinson talks new commitment date

Duce Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 class, was expected to commit on national signing day on Feb. 1, but delayed his commitment. The Phoenix, Arizona, native is projected to sign with the Bulldogs, according to 247Sports crystal ball. However, Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) expects to be selected in the MLB draft this spring, and he has expressed interest in playing both football and baseball if he chooses the college route.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA goes Gator hunting

“We are saddened by Doc’s passing but are thankful for the data he provided and educational value his skeleton will provide."
ATHENS, GA

