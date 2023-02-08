ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Buffalo Cauliflower Is The Healthy Appetizer You Should Make For The Super Bowl

By Faith Geiger
For many of us, the Super Bowl is just as much about the snacks–or even more about the snacks–as it is about the sports. Unfortunately, though, many of the most popular game-day snacks are terrible for your overall health. Especially if you’re trying to lose weight, fried foods , chips , and creamy dips are best to avoid. But that doesn’t mean you can’t chow down on some tasty foods!

To get some inspiration for healthy snacks you can bring to a Super Bowl party, we spoke to nutritionists Meghan Novoshielski from SETFORSET and Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet . They both told us that buffalo cauliflower is a great way to go. Learn more about this vegetarian twist on a Super Bowl classic below!

Buffalo cauliflower

When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday snacks that can really please a crowd, it doesn’t get much more classic than some good old-fashioned buffalo wings. However, if you’re trying to lose weight or just want to keep your health in check, you may be hesitant to indulge in some fried chicken. Luckily, buffalo cauliflower provides a much healthier–and just as tasty–alternative.

“Fun events like the super bowl are all about relaxing and enjoying yourself and not about counting calories or carbs. For that reason, I like to make sure there are plenty of appetizers available that are low in calorie density,” Novoshielski says, citing options like veggie trays, seasoned popcorn, and sliced apples and cheese. Buffalo cauliflower, however, is at the top of her list. “It has all the delicious buffalo flavor and crispiness without the extra calories and fat,” she raves.

Richards agrees, telling us that the snack “replaces deep-fried traditional buffalo wings with saturated fat with a nutrient-dense alternative.” In fact, cauliflower offers incredible health benefits in general. It’s packed with fiber and B-vitamins, it offers up antioxidants and polyphenols, and it can even aid digestion.

Not only is this game-day meal delicious, but it’s also so simple to whip up. “Simply toss cauliflower florets in cornstarch, salt, and pepper. Then coat the cauliflower with your favorite buffalo sauce and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes or until golden,” Novoshielski suggests.

For a more detailed recipe, you can check out Richard’s version–which even includes healthy homemade ranch dressing–on The Candida Diet website here . We can’t wait to try it!

