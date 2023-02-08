ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Today’ Fans Slam Jenna Bush Hager For ‘Interrupting’ Co-Host Hoda Kotb During ‘Emotional Story’ On Live TV

By Maria Pierides
 1 day ago

Less than one month after slamming her for interrupting and talking over Property Brothers Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott when they appeared on Today with Hoda and Jenna on January 13th, fans have once again criticized Jenna Bush Hager for “interrupting” someone on Today . Only this time, it wasn’t a guest that the presenter was interrupting, it was co-host Hoda Kotb ! Yikes!

READ MORE: Wait, What?! Jenna Bush Hager Says She Went ‘Commando’ At Dinner With King Charles

Hoda Kotb Recalls Emotional Moment She Found Out She Was Going To Be A Mom

On a recent episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna – which was shared to the official Instagram account on January 31st – Hoda, 58, and Jenna, 41, flashed back to the moments they each found out they were going to have children, which was emotional and heart-felt all round!

“[Keke Palmer] recently shared her pregnancy story on her podcast, so @hodakotb and @jennabhager went down memory lane and recalled the different ways they both found out they would become mothers,” read a caption for a short clip from the show, followed by a yellow heart emoji.

NBC

After Hoda listened to Jenna tell her story about being pregnant with daughter Mila, she then began to tell her own story about adopting her own daughter. "One of the things that I did not expect through adoption was the feeling that you get when you're plodding along with your life as normal, and one day, you get a text from the agency and it says 'Please call us right away,'" Hoda recalled. This then led Jenna to attempt to interrupt on several occasions, as Hoda continued to tell fans how it felt when the adoption agency finally told her she was going to be a mom, while also mentioning that she didn’t know what giving birth was actually like.

Although Jenna did try to interrupt to offer words of support, including when she said, "no matter whatever way you meet, you are meeting your baby," fans were still unhappy that she wouldn’t let Hoda have her moment.

NBC

Fans Slam Jenna Bush Hager For Interrupting Hoda Kotb's Story

"Jenna! Stop interrupting!" one fan exclaimed in the comments section. "She also screams when she speaks, I have to lower my volume," another fan replied. "Sometimes it’s nice to let other friends get some words in too! Jenna needs to practice [patience] when talking! I have Jenna’s same problem, trust me!" added another. "Shut up Jenna," one viewer criticized, while another urged her to "Please Please let Hoda talk!"

NBC

"Jenna, please do not interrupt… please do not take away her story which is just as Important as yours," pleaded one fan. "Please stop interrupting Hoda. Let her express the complete thought SHE’S having," begged another fan, to which one fan replied and said, "completely agree," followed by a red heart emoji, and another replied, "happens every day," followed by a sad face emoji.

Many others fans ignored the interrupting and praised Hoda for sharing her story, with one fan saying: "Thank you, Hoda for representing what it feels like to become a mother through adoption." Another said, "I’ve heard Hoda’s story before but it NEVER gets old," followed by a red heart emoji, while another said, "Omg, Hoda’s story," followed by three crying emojis.

NBC

Jenna Bush Hager's Previous Criticism For Interrupting And Talking Over Guests

Last month, fans slammed Jenna (and sometimes Hoda) for talking over the Property Brothers, in particular the moment Hoda asked Jonathan – who is married to New Girl star Zooey Deschanel – who normally makes the decisions in their relationship, and he struggled to answer the question due to both Jenna and Hoda talking over him as well as each other.

"Please stop talking over each other," one fan begged in the comments section to the clip which was posted on social media at the time, while another begged them to "Let your guests talk!" "Talking over each other as these 2 do is so annoying," another fan wrote, writing, "Jenna is too competitive, she is over the top." Another fan asked Hoda and Jenna to "just let them talk" while someone else added, "The constant talking over each other is distracting and making us tune out!"

