Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
EPD: Suspect evades police for two and a half hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it engaged in an overnight pursuit that lasted for about two and a half hours. Police say on Wednesday night, Third Shift Motor Patrol was “challenged” to find a stolen black Mercedes that had been seen in the area. EPD says while on patrol, officers […]
Vincennes Man Arrested by VPD
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to 15th and Oak Streets. Officers found 48 year-old Joshua Isley wanted on Knox Superior One warrants for battery resulting in injury, and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges range from the spring of last year to January of this year.
Police: 17 pounds of marijuana, $70K, rifle found in Evansville home with young child
An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges Thursday morning after police said they found 17 pounds of marijuana, about $70,000 cash, and an AK-47 style rifle in a home with a young child. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were contacted on Thursday about...
Two arrested in Spencer Co. for drugs found during traffic stop
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop. Officials say a couple of weeks ago, a deputy discovered drugs in a vehicle after pulling a driver on US 231. They say the drugs are being...
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges
NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
Two arrested after bathroom fight at Transitions in Heltonville
HELTONVILLE – Two men were arrested on Monday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fight between two men at Transitions in Heltonville. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Calvin Callahan was informed by employees that 26-year-old Jerome Jones, of Mitchell, was in the bathroom and three other males entered a short time later.
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
Short-lived pursuit ends with crash on Franklin Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies say a brief chase ended with a man crashing his car on Franklin Street. At 4:13 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy started a pursuit in the area of W Virginia and 2nd Avenue. Less than 15 seconds later, authorities tell us the vehicle […]
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
Bond set at $250,000 for Flora man arrested during drug delivery investigation in Salem
A 42-year-old Flora man had bond set at $250,000 during his first Marion County Court appearance Wednesday on a Class X felony charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Stephen Goff, Junior was also charged with a second felony count of unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of...
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
