Terre Haute officials are looking to help food deserts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many areas of Terre Haute face limited access to healthy and nutritional food, but city officials are looking for ways to bring relief to these food deserts. A plan to help local food deserts has not been set in stone just yet. However, Mayor Duke...
TH Humane Society will build a low cost vet clinic
Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — The Terre Haute Humane Society (THHS) plans to build a new, low-cost vet clinic in Terre Haute. There is a void in low cost spay and neutering as well as vaccinations throughout the Valley. The THHS hopes to fill that need to provide a service and keep more pets home […]
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Clark March Set for February 25th Just South of Vincennes
The National Park Service will commemorate Clark’s March with a walk covering the last five miles of his journey while discussing events that took place along the way into Vincennes. It will take place on February 25th. Those wishing to walk, will check in at the George Rogers Clark...
How do food deserts impact the Wabash Valley?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — At the February 2023 city council meeting, Mayor, Duke Bennett, presented his plan for the use of the American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPA). He proposed that $500,000 be used toward food deserts. “As a foodbank, we work with 90 plus organizations across the seven-county service area. We know that the […]
GSH Raising Pay, Even In Time of Struggling Hospitals
In a time of struggling Indiana hospitals, Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is offering pay increases to its workers. GSH chief operating officer Adam Thacker says the first move is to raise the wage floor for its workforce to $15 an hour as a minimum wage. However, Thacker says some professions will get larger raises, due to overall market factors and recruitment.
GSH Gets CARF Certification Again for Stroke Program
Good Samaritan Hospital has received a three-year accreditation for its Rehabilitation stroke program. The accrediting comes from CARF — or Commission for Accrediting Rehabilitation Facilities. This is the Hospital’s seventh straight CARF approval. It also comes on the heels of the Center being named as one of the Top 225 Stroke Rehab Facilities in America.
Sycamore Pain & Wellness offers primary care services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Horizon Health is adding the services of a primary care clinic to the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location. The new addition will contribute to the current services offered which include bone health and wellness, pain management, behavioral health, and weight management. “Since we established a presence in Terre Haute, it’s […]
$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville
Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower
The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
Jimmie Morrison, 79, Vincennes
Jimmie Lee Morrison, 79, passed with his wife by his side on February 4, 2023. He was born to Herb and Ruby (Hagemeier) Morrison on April 22, 1943 in Bedford, Indiana. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma (Murray) Morrison; sister and brother-in-law Delores and Gary Jones; son, Michael Morrison (Regina); daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Kirchoff; grandchildren are Harrison Hislip (Cydnee Witsman), Audrey Hislip (Jared DeBuisseret), Cole and Zach Kirchoff, Joshua (Sarah) Morrison and Jarek (Ashlee) Morrison. Great grandchildren Zaela, Rogan, Lilah, Ariah, Emmitt and Ledger Morrison. His niece Heather Jones and great-nephew Willem Jones.
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
Masking Mandate Lifted at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital has now dropped its masking mandate for all Hospital departments. The ruling means the right to mask up will be made by each individual, and not required by the Hospital. GSH spokeswoman Tiffany Conover says a lower Covid level in Knox County led to the rule...
Jasper man elected to Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter executive committee
Mark Nowotarski, of Jasper, has been elected to a two-year term on the Executive Committee for the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter. “I have been very impressed with the work the chapter continues to do for conservation, environmental protection, and climate mitigation. I have had the opportunity over the past couple years to observe, learn, and work with the chapter on their efforts to protect our land, water, and overall health,” Nowotarski said. “The Sierra Club has been instrumental in its support with the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor and as a result I have had the opportunity to support several of their conservation efforts. I look forward to continuing and expanding the positive work the Sierra Club does.”
Boonville mayor gives updates on Quail Crossing project
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The new building at Quail Crossing has the walls and the roof up, according to Mayor Charles “Charlie” Wyatt of Boonville. A news release says Premier Electric, BNG, Graber Construction and Chapman Construction had a good meeting this week to get a plan together to finish up the building. Officials say […]
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
Knox County APC Approves Rezoning Request
The Knox County Area Plan Commission has approved a re-zoning request for land along East Brown Road in Vincennes Township. The re-zoning would change the land from R-1 single family residential land to R-A rural residential property. The request will now be considered for final approval by the Knox County Commissioners.
Easton Sentenced To Six Years In the IDOC
A Princeton Indiana man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department Of Corrections following a court appearance in White County. 37 year old Terrance Easton was sentenced to six years in the IDOC with one year of Mandatory Supervised Release for Unlawful Use of Property, as class 2 felony. Easton was arrested by the White County Sheriff’s Department in January. Easton was represented by Public Defender Myra Yell-Clark. State’s Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
