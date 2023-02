Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky

(STACKER) – Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System , compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Kentucky that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

#50. Oldham County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 8.9 per 100K people (#1,449 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#49. Shelby County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 10.5 per 100K people (#1,353 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#48. Warren County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 11.3 per 100K people (#1,301 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#47. Boyd County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.4 per 100K people (#1,218 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#46. Hopkins County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.2 per 100K people (#1,176 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#45. Boone County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.4 per 100K people (#1,158 nationally, 18 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#44. Graves County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.6 per 100K people (#1,145 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#43. Clark County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.6 per 100K people (#1,144 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#42. Hardin County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.5 per 100K people (#1,086 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#41. Madison County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.2 per 100K people (#1,028 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#40. Henderson County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.5 per 100K people (#1,007 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#39. Jefferson County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.9 per 100K people (#981 nationally, 124 deaths)

– 32 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 41 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-31 (8 fatalities)

#38. Campbell County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.1 per 100K people (#969 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-9 (5 fatalities)

#37. Jessamine County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.0 per 100K people (#914 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#36. Bullitt County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.1 per 100K people (#907 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#35. Scott County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.8 per 100K people (#871 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#34. Christian County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.0 per 100K people (#862 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#33. Calloway County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.8 per 100K people (#824 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#32. Nelson County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.4 per 100K people (#788 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#31. Pulaski County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.1 per 100K people (#749 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#30. Barren County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.3 per 100K people (#740 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#29. McCracken County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.8 per 100K people (#722 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#28. Laurel County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.9 per 100K people (#721 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#27. Logan County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.0 per 100K people (#678 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#26. Marshall County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.1 per 100K people (#672 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#25. Grayson County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.8 per 100K people (#654 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#24. Pike County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.8 per 100K people (#619 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#23. Bell County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.3 per 100K people (#605 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#22. Breckinridge County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.6 per 100K people (#593 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#21. Russell County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.9 per 100K people (#481 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#20. Allen County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 29.1 per 100K people (#435 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#19. McCreary County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 29.3 per 100K people (#429 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#18. Whitley County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 30.1 per 100K people (#413 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#17. Meade County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 30.3 per 100K people (#408 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#16. Floyd County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 30.4 per 100K people (#404 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#15. Perry County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 31.7 per 100K people (#384 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-15 (5 fatalities)

#14. Clay County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 34.2 per 100K people (#331 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#13. Ohio County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 37.7 per 100K people (#264 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#12. Jackson County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 38.4 per 100K people (#256 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#11. Grant County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 40.1 per 100K people (#239 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#10. Letcher County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 41.3 per 100K people (#227 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#9. Hart County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 41.7 per 100K people (#224 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-65 (5 fatalities)

#8. Rockcastle County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 43.3 per 100K people (#211 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#7. Bourbon County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 44.4 per 100K people (#194 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#6. Harlan County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 44.6 per 100K people (#193 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#5. Lewis County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 45.8 per 100K people (#179 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#4. Marion County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 46.0 per 100K people (#175 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#3. Leslie County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 47.1 per 100K people (#162 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#2. Larue County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 47.4 per 100K people (#159 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#1. Washington County, Kentucky

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 58.5 per 100K people (#92 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

