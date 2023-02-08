Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Recent Noteworthy Arrests In Our Area
A 19-year-old Washington man was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriffs Department and WPD yesterday at 5 p.m. Dimitri Alexander Burton, 19, was arrested on one count of rape, two counts of child molesting, and two counts of child molesting by fondling or touching a child under 14. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $200,000 bond.
985theriver.com
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified as 46-year-old Shirley Coker, and detected […]
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Faces Drug Charges
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following at stop at 19th and Broadway. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 34 year-old Shadow Kendall. During the stop, authorities found Kendall was driving while intoxicated. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Kendall was...
17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
POLICE: Petersburg welfare check leads to arrest and false standoff
Police have released more information about the incident that took place in Petersburg on Thursday. The incident in question required parts of State Road 57 to be shut down while the authorities investigated.
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute man. According to the Terre Haute […]
Police standoff in Pike County ends after it’s discovered that nobody was home
(WEHT) - A standoff that lasted hours in Pike County had a peaceful end after law enforcement discovered there was nobody inside of a residence where a suspect was believed to be barricaded.
wzdm.com
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
WTHI
Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
wamwamfm.com
Local Arrest Report
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
wzdm.com
Washington Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge
New details released after Haubstadt school incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Heavy law enforcement presence was gathered outside the Haubstadt Community School in Gibson County earlier Wednesday. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said deputies responded to the school after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told a 22-year-old man was trying to get into the school through a door […]
Short-lived pursuit ends with crash on Franklin Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies say a brief chase ended with a man crashing his car on Franklin Street. At 4:13 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy started a pursuit in the area of W Virginia and 2nd Avenue. Less than 15 seconds later, authorities tell us the vehicle […]
wzdm.com
Haubstadt School Incident Leads to Man’s Hospitalization
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was taken to an Evansville Hospital Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to enter Haubstadt Community School. After being called to the scene, multiple officers found the man at the main entrance. It was determined he was having a mental and/or emotional crisis and a medical unit was called to his assistance.
city-countyobserver.com
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave
On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
14news.com
Two arrested in Spencer Co. for drugs found during traffic stop
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug charges following a traffic stop. Officials say a couple of weeks ago, a deputy discovered drugs in a vehicle after pulling a driver on US 231. They say the drugs are being...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville man facing several charges following domestic violence incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges including domestic violence and confinement after an incident that happened on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, that person is 26-year-old Cory Brown. Police say Brown is accused of forcing another person to strip, pouring water over them, and threatening...
