arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations Rejects Hobbs’ ‘Extreme’ Choice to Lead the Department of Health
The newly formed Arizona Senate Committee on Director Nominations held a hearing Thursday to consider whether to accept Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ nominee for director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, Dr. Theresa Cullen. State Senator Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek), who chairs the committee, characterized Cullen as “extreme.”...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne Urges Schools to Use Safety Grants to Place Armed Security on Campuses
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne (R) announced Wednesday that the next round of the School Safety Program (SSP) grant applications are open for public and charter schools to take advantage of. He urged schools to use this opportunity to put armed security on campus if they do not have any already.
prescottenews.com
Arizona lawmakers pull constitutional public school spending cap for the year – The Center Square
Lawmakers in Arizona have given public school districts too much money. They remedied that problem Wednesday by allowing districts to spend more than a voter-approved cap on district spending allows, dodging a more than $1.3 billion shortfall compared to what schools were told they had when the Legislature passed its budget last year.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona falls to No. 31 in national conservative rankings
The voting of Arizona’s state lawmakers trended more liberal last year, dropping the state from No. 29 to No. 31 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability (CLA). The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including over 265,000 individual votes across 3,500 different bills introduced across the 50 state legislatures. Details here.
Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record
A Republican bill supported by Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes that would make ballot images a public record cleared its first hurdle Wednesday, despite concerns from Democrats about privacy issues. The legislation, which was introduced by Arizona Speaker of the House Ben Toma, would require all 15 Arizona county recorders to send the secretary […] The post Bipartisan support for bill to make all Arizona ballots a public record appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azmirror.com
Department of Interior funds 5 tribal water rights settlements in Arizona
Several tribal nations will start seeing some funding as part of their water rights settlements, as the U.S. Department of the Interior has allocated nearly $580 million to start fulfilling Indian water rights claims. “Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety, and...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
kjzz.org
Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director
A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
PGA Tour
WM collaboratively brings running water to Navajo Nation homes
Thunderbirds partner with WM to restore water for Arizona communities. The desert air was stifling hot, and the work punishing. The crew used an excavator to dig into the parched earth beside the modest home on the Navajo reservation. When the hole was big enough, a 1,200-gallon cistern was buried into the dusty ground and filled with water.
Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms
In a nondescript bar at the end of an alley in downtown Phoenix, the state’s most prominent election officials — and former political opponents — met Wednesday night to trade lighthearted jabs and ideas about how to improve Arizona’s election processes. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, and Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer […] The post Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kcrw.com
Op-ed: Why California controls the fate of the Colorado River
Sure, the river begins in the Colorado Rockies. But in law and practice, the waterway making headlines is clearly the California River. And the first provision of any deal to save the river should rename it accordingly. This condition wouldn’t be about Golden State pride. Instead, a name change would...
azmirror.com
Amid staffing shortages, Republicans mull mandating police response times
Arizona police departments have been struggling for years to hire enough officers, but one Republican legislator says that’s no reason the state shouldn’t require that they respond to calls sooner — and punish them if they don’t hit the state mandate. Rep. Matt Gress, a Republican...
arizonasuntimes.com
Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’
Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
'As always, it comes down to money': Major insurance provider no longer accepted at Arizona hospital
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The largest hospital in Yavapai County is no longer in-network with Arizona's largest insurance provider. The deadline for a new agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Yavapai Regional Medical Center passed Wednesday. “We are really, really sorry this is occurring,” Yavapai Regional...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell calls for expediency in Arizona's death penalty review
Last month, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes put a pause on executions in Arizona — putting the use of the death penalty on hold until a review of the process is completed. The move came after our new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to establish...
Kari Lake to be featured speaker at CPAC dinner
Kari Lake, the defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate, will be the featured speaker at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) high-profile Ronald Reagan Dinner next month, the gathering’s organizers announced on Thursday. It’s a high-profile gig for a conservative firebrand who has repeatedly refused to concede her loss to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs in last year’s […]
Report: Arizona school district excess property valued near $3.3 billion
(The Center Square) – Common Sense Institute Arizona Policy & Research Director Glenn Farley is convinced the state needs to rethink how it does business regarding overseeing its school facilities and district space accumulation operations. “Leaders need to take a hard look at things and instead of just being able to add space they should have the power to remove and reallocate it as needed,” Farley told The Center Square. “I think that data is clear, and I’m not the first one to raise the...
waterdesk.org
Crop-switching in the megadrought
Farmers in Arizona are hoping that guayule, a hardy plant that produces natural rubber, can become a profitable crop requiring far less water than alfalfa, corn and cotton. Gary Strieker reports for The Water Desk. Length: 2:20. About The Water Desk’s TV news packages. Collaborating with public television’s “This...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill would bypass local zoning rules for housing
PHOENIX — Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very small lots in residential areas and allow homeowners to add backyard casitas, known as auxiliary dwelling units, to their properties under a wide-ranging proposal that would eliminate many local zoning laws across the state.
chartattack.com
Child Custody In Arizona: Understanding the Legal Process and How an Attorney Can Help
As a parent, you desire your children to be cared for and have the best upbringing. You want to visit your child regularly. The law ensures this, but unfortunately, there are times when the process doesn’t work as it should. When someone else’s interests conflict with or overshadow yours, the legal system can become complicated, and emotions run high.
