Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Plans Continue for New Eastern Vincennes Water Tower
The Vincennes Utility Services Board heard an update on a new water tower and water main going up along Richard Bauer Drive. Preliminary work on that area continues, with a spring 2024 expected completion date. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie hopes for an impact like a similar department...
wzdm.com
Road Work Preparations Coming Into Place
Preparations are underway now for paving work across Vincennes. The City has received its latest share of state paving money, and is waiting for warmer weather to start its paving. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the recent state funding, and local match money, continue a line of City road improvements.
wzdm.com
Duke Energy Plans Rate Reduction for First Half of This Year
Duke Energy customers in Indiana could see a reduction in their electricity bills in the near future. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has recently approved a 5.5% rate decrease for the months of January to March. The company has also applied for another decrease of 16% for the months of April to June, which is yet to be approved.
wzdm.com
Boil Order Issued for Part of Petrolia, IL Area
Some Lawrence County Illinois residents are under a boil order at this time. The order is for residents in part of the Petrolia Water District. The boil order area extends along both sides of U.S. 50 from Archery Road to Seymour Road. The order for that area is in effect for the immediate future.
wzdm.com
Countdown to Planting Season Continues
Farmers continue the countdown toward planting season — and with some warmer weather in recent days, some farmers are hoping for an early planting season. However, Knox County Extension educator Valerie Clingerman knows some late-winter blasts are still possible — and likely. Many feel the cold weather season has delayed the last few years — with a later start and later ending. Clingerman says that doesn’t mean this is a down time for farmers though.
wzdm.com
Masking Mandate Lifted at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes
Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital has now dropped its masking mandate for all Hospital departments. The ruling means the right to mask up will be made by each individual, and not required by the Hospital. GSH spokeswoman Tiffany Conover says a lower Covid level in Knox County led to the rule...
wzdm.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for Area Through Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 7:00 tonight. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected. The advisory is in effect for portions of central, south central, southeast and southwest Indiana. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines....
wzdm.com
Haubstadt School Incident Leads to Man’s Hospitalization
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man was taken to an Evansville Hospital Wednesday afternoon after he attempted to enter Haubstadt Community School. After being called to the scene, multiple officers found the man at the main entrance. It was determined he was having a mental and/or emotional crisis and a medical unit was called to his assistance.
wzdm.com
Clark March Set for February 25th Just South of Vincennes
The National Park Service will commemorate Clark’s March with a walk covering the last five miles of his journey while discussing events that took place along the way into Vincennes. It will take place on February 25th. Those wishing to walk, will check in at the George Rogers Clark...
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Arrested by VPD
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to 15th and Oak Streets. Officers found 48 year-old Joshua Isley wanted on Knox Superior One warrants for battery resulting in injury, and two counts of criminal mischief. The charges range from the spring of last year to January of this year.
wzdm.com
GSH Raising Pay, Even In Time of Struggling Hospitals
In a time of struggling Indiana hospitals, Vincennes-based Good Samaritan Hospital is offering pay increases to its workers. GSH chief operating officer Adam Thacker says the first move is to raise the wage floor for its workforce to $15 an hour as a minimum wage. However, Thacker says some professions will get larger raises, due to overall market factors and recruitment.
wzdm.com
KC Library Is Hub for VITA Tax Service
The Knox County Public Library is the hub for the annual VITA drop-off tax service. VITA stands for Volunteers in Tax Assistance. Diana Martin is with the Knox County Public Library. She reminds everyone you can drop off your taxes for preparation the next three Saturdays. The forms may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the next 3 Saturdays. Martin says in years past, the VITA program has drawn quite a crowd.
wzdm.com
Two Injured Lawrence County Indiana Cops Out of Hospital
Lawrence County Indiana Sheriff Greg Day announced today (Wednesday) that both Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson are on the road to recovery and have been released from the hospital. The two officers were shot early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Mitchell. Anthony Richmond was killed in that shooting by the two officers.
wzdm.com
Mayor’s ARPA Requests to Come Before City Council Later This Month
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum plans to bring his requests for use of the City’s American Rescue Plan Act — or ARPA — dollars to City Council. The Mayor to make the request in one of Council’s two planned sessions this month. Mayor Yochum says the list...
wzdm.com
Washington Woman Arrested on Meth Dealing Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington woman Tuesday for Dealing in Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. 46-year-old Shirley Coker is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 32-year-old Derek Winninger of Washington Tuesday for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. Winninger is also being held without...
wzdm.com
Washington Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Monday for Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor. 20-year-old Austin Riley is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 31-year-old Kaleb Hartley of Washington Monday for Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Trespass, and Unauthorized...
wzdm.com
Jimmie Morrison, 79, Vincennes
Jimmie Lee Morrison, 79, passed with his wife by his side on February 4, 2023. He was born to Herb and Ruby (Hagemeier) Morrison on April 22, 1943 in Bedford, Indiana. Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma (Murray) Morrison; sister and brother-in-law Delores and Gary Jones; son, Michael Morrison (Regina); daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Scott Kirchoff; grandchildren are Harrison Hislip (Cydnee Witsman), Audrey Hislip (Jared DeBuisseret), Cole and Zach Kirchoff, Joshua (Sarah) Morrison and Jarek (Ashlee) Morrison. Great grandchildren Zaela, Rogan, Lilah, Ariah, Emmitt and Ledger Morrison. His niece Heather Jones and great-nephew Willem Jones.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Man Faces Drug Charges
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following at stop at 19th and Broadway. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 34 year-old Shadow Kendall. During the stop, authorities found Kendall was driving while intoxicated. A further search turned up meth and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Kendall was...
wzdm.com
Hoosier Life Expectancy on Decline
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says the life expectancy of Indiana residents is declining, especially among younger Hoosiers. She told a State Senate committee on Wednesday that’s why she is promoting a bill that would provide additional funding to county health departments to help tackle the issue. The bill would also clamp down on political influence within county health departments.
wzdm.com
Daviess County Seeks Full-Time Sheriff’s Deputy
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for a full-time Deputy Sheriff. Individuals who are interested can pick up an application at the Sheriff’s Office Information window, located in the lobby. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to apply, must have a GED...
Comments / 0