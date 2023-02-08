AdvicePay, the leading platform for processing payments and overseeing compliance of fee-for-service financial planning, announced today that the firm has initiated a CEO search to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. Current CEO and co-founder of AdvicePay, Alan Moore, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, alongside co-founder Michael Kitces and independent Board member Yves-Marc Courtines, and help lead the transition to a new CEO. Currently, Moore splits his time as CEO of two Inc. 5000 fastest-growing businesses, and in order to continue driving AdvicePay’s rapid growth, the fee-for-service payments and compliance platform is seeking a new full-time CEO to drive its ongoing growth with large enterprises.

