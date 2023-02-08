ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ffnews.com

London fintech kennek raises $4.5 million to empower lenders

London-based fintech firm kennek has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The company has developed an end-to-end operating system designed to streamline the operations for lenders, credit investors, corporates, and servicers in the alternative credit sector. In its first year of trading, kennek has already hired 20 fulltime staff,...
ffnews.com

CrediLinq.Ai, an artificial intelligence B2B embedded finance startup, receives infusion of additional seed capital

CrediLinq.Ai, a technology infrastructure company which enables ultra-fast B2B online financing and payments, announced today that it has raised a seed extension round from MS&AD Ventures, Big Sky Capital, and existing investors 1982 Ventures, and angels. A pioneer in this space, CrediLinq.Ai has developed advanced API solutions, alternate credit scoring...
Black Enterprise

With $1500 in Cash Janice Bryant Howroyd Became First Black Woman to Own a Billion-Dollar Company

Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and author. She is founder and chief executive officer of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the U.S. Howroyd is the first African-American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. Howroyd became the first black woman...
Fortune

Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief

When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
ffnews.com

Leading Web3 Infrastructure Company Chainstack Hires Cloud Infrastructure Guru as CEO

Chainstack, the leading suite of services connecting all developers with web3 infrastructure, just made a massive power play and hired Jan-Jaap (JJ) Jager as their new CEO. The company is on a mission to ignite a new era of growth, innovation, and sheer awesomeness offering fast, reliable, and easy-to-use infrastructure solutions distributed globally.
ffnews.com

Fierce Launches Out of Stealth With $10M Seed Funding

Fierce, the first-of-its-kind fintech platform unlocking the ability for users to earn high-yield returns across all their financial assets, announced the company’s official launch out of stealth with its app available for iOS. The news comes in tandem with Fierce announcing $10M in seed funding, with participation from leading institutional investors including Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital and several notable angel investors. Fierce intends to use the funds to grow its team, acquire more customers, and further its goal of bringing the benefits of the app to as many people as possible.
ffnews.com

The Bank of London Closes Oversubscribed Equity Investment Round at Continued $1.1bn Valuation

The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, bringing the company’s total raise to $160M. This funding round follows The Bank of London’s $90M Series C round, which completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating the company’s significant investor interest and growth trajectory.
ffnews.com

Africa Finance Corporation Partners with the Solid Minerals Development Fund on Catalyzing Private Sector-Led Mining Projects in Nigeria

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricAFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, and the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) are partnering to deploy project development funding and technical advisory to fast track closure and operations of commercial scale mining projects in Nigeria. This following AFCs flagship investment in the first commercial scale gold mining project in Nigeria, the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, through an innovative financing package comprised of debt, equity and a stream.
ffnews.com

Global M&A Deal Sourcing Provider Finquest Opens LATAM Region to Investors

Finquest, a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions teams source proprietary deals in the lower- and mid-market, has today announced the addition of 6+ million companies in Latin America to its market-leading private company database. Finquest now makes over 106 million mid-market companies discoverable to...
US News and World Report

JPMorgan to Hire More Than 500 Small-Business Bankers Over 2 Years

MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business owners...

