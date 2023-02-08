Read full article on original website
Related
Major trading firm lifts ban on side hustles—opening the door for employees to become YouTubers or start-up founders
Side hustles are now an option for employees of Japanese trading giant Mitsui & Co. Employees at major Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. have just been given a new workplace perk: the freedom to pursue side hustles. The publicly-listed company, which is headquartered in Japan but has more than...
ffnews.com
London fintech kennek raises $4.5 million to empower lenders
London-based fintech firm kennek has raised a $4.5 million pre-seed funding round. The company has developed an end-to-end operating system designed to streamline the operations for lenders, credit investors, corporates, and servicers in the alternative credit sector. In its first year of trading, kennek has already hired 20 fulltime staff,...
ffnews.com
CrediLinq.Ai, an artificial intelligence B2B embedded finance startup, receives infusion of additional seed capital
CrediLinq.Ai, a technology infrastructure company which enables ultra-fast B2B online financing and payments, announced today that it has raised a seed extension round from MS&AD Ventures, Big Sky Capital, and existing investors 1982 Ventures, and angels. A pioneer in this space, CrediLinq.Ai has developed advanced API solutions, alternate credit scoring...
With $1500 in Cash Janice Bryant Howroyd Became First Black Woman to Own a Billion-Dollar Company
Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, businesswoman, and author. She is founder and chief executive officer of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the U.S. Howroyd is the first African-American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. Howroyd became the first black woman...
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Salesforce, SF's largest employer, drops more people as part of January layoffs
Thursday's layoffs were previously announced in January, a company spokesperson confirmed.
There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton
Most bosses blame layoffs on economic downturns, a decline in demand for services, or even overhiring. But one Wharton professor has a different view: It’s how U.S. accounting rules force companies to classify human capital that makes them seem like an expense to be cut, rather than an asset to be protected.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
Ariel Investments’ $1.45 Billion “Project Black” Fund Aimed To Help Minority Firms Become Fortune 500 Suppliers
Ariel Alternatives has closed its $1.45 billion Project Black fund, allowing it to help minority firms grow. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives will use its inaugural fund to acquire minority owned businesses and help them become diverse suppliers for Fortune 500 companies. Ariel Investments, No. 1...
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
These Black Cannabis Industry Leaders Are Working to Create a More Equitable Industry from Within
For Black History Month we are highlighting some of the black cannabis industry leaders working to create a more equitable industry from within. Here are 13 cannabis changemakers who are paving the way for a more diverse cannabis community. Troy Datcher – CEO & Chairman of The Board, The Parent...
CNBC
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky made a $220 million mistake—it turned his startup into a $5 billion company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
ffnews.com
Leading Web3 Infrastructure Company Chainstack Hires Cloud Infrastructure Guru as CEO
Chainstack, the leading suite of services connecting all developers with web3 infrastructure, just made a massive power play and hired Jan-Jaap (JJ) Jager as their new CEO. The company is on a mission to ignite a new era of growth, innovation, and sheer awesomeness offering fast, reliable, and easy-to-use infrastructure solutions distributed globally.
ffnews.com
Fierce Launches Out of Stealth With $10M Seed Funding
Fierce, the first-of-its-kind fintech platform unlocking the ability for users to earn high-yield returns across all their financial assets, announced the company’s official launch out of stealth with its app available for iOS. The news comes in tandem with Fierce announcing $10M in seed funding, with participation from leading institutional investors including Pendrell, AP Capital, Wheelhouse Digital Studios, Space Whale Capital and several notable angel investors. Fierce intends to use the funds to grow its team, acquire more customers, and further its goal of bringing the benefits of the app to as many people as possible.
Computer maker Dell lays off more than 6,500 in latest wave of tech job cuts
The computer manufacturer Dell is eliminating more than 6,500 jobs in response to diminishing sales.
ffnews.com
The Bank of London Closes Oversubscribed Equity Investment Round at Continued $1.1bn Valuation
The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, bringing the company’s total raise to $160M. This funding round follows The Bank of London’s $90M Series C round, which completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating the company’s significant investor interest and growth trajectory.
ffnews.com
Africa Finance Corporation Partners with the Solid Minerals Development Fund on Catalyzing Private Sector-Led Mining Projects in Nigeria
Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricAFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, and the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) are partnering to deploy project development funding and technical advisory to fast track closure and operations of commercial scale mining projects in Nigeria. This following AFCs flagship investment in the first commercial scale gold mining project in Nigeria, the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, through an innovative financing package comprised of debt, equity and a stream.
ffnews.com
Global M&A Deal Sourcing Provider Finquest Opens LATAM Region to Investors
Finquest, a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions teams source proprietary deals in the lower- and mid-market, has today announced the addition of 6+ million companies in Latin America to its market-leading private company database. Finquest now makes over 106 million mid-market companies discoverable to...
US News and World Report
JPMorgan to Hire More Than 500 Small-Business Bankers Over 2 Years
MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business owners...
