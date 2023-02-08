SAN ANTONIO – Several events are happening Sunday at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, including horse cutting at the Freeman Coliseum Arena at the show grounds. Horse cutting is when the cowboy or cowgirl rider separates a cow or calf from a herd to brand it. However, instead of branding the cattle at the rodeo, the horseback riders will be timed on how long they can keep the cow away from the herd.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO