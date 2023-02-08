Read full article on original website
The sad demise of this former San Antonio power coupleAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Basketball Enthusiasts Rejoice: A New Fitness Destination Has Arrived in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Set the Mood for Romance: The 5 Best Restaurants in San Antonio for Your Valentine's Day Celebration"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
KSAT 12
Cowboys, cowgirls show off ‘horse cutting’ routine at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
SAN ANTONIO – Several events are happening Sunday at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, including horse cutting at the Freeman Coliseum Arena at the show grounds. Horse cutting is when the cowboy or cowgirl rider separates a cow or calf from a herd to brand it. However, instead of branding the cattle at the rodeo, the horseback riders will be timed on how long they can keep the cow away from the herd.
KSAT 12
Asleep at the Wheel to perform after San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in place of Ronnie Milsap
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced a change in entertainment for its iconic Texas Party. Annnounced Saturday morning, Ronnie Milsap will not perform on Feb 12 after the rodeo due to illness, according to a press release. Asleep at the Wheel will be performing...
Cannabis is a highlight of Westside San Antonio's new Mxicanna Cafe
The cafe's regular menu features breakfast tacos and tortas
Two San Antonio dining spots make Texas Monthly's 2023 Best New Restaurants list
Restaurant Claudine and Cullum's Attaboy made the list, while Allora and Ladino earned honorable mentions.
KSAT 12
Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
These stunning Texas state parks near San Antonio are worth visiting
Learn more about the state's history and natural resources at these Texas treasures.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Loaded Burgers, Pizza and French Cuisine
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Poteet for some delicious and loaded burgers at The Back Yard Kitchen. Next up, David takes us...
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
KSAT 12
Get free copy of your divorce decree on Valentine’s Day during ‘Donuts and Decrees’ event
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Clerk is hosting a Valentine’s Day event for those who may be celebrating their uncoupling. District Clerk Gloria A. Martinez announced she is hosting a “Donuts and Decrees” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The office...
Lucky San Antonian claims $1M prize on scratch-off ticket
SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio now has a million reasons to be thankful!. The lucky person just won $1,000,000 on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. They claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. They bought...
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio mansion comes with a basement bar-plus-wine cellar and a $250,000 price cut
A sprawling 1930 mansion in the heart of San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic District has undergone a steep $250,000 price cut. After being placed on the market last summer at $3.2 million, the home near Trinity University is now listed at $2.95 million. The 8,200-square-foot property's tile roof, arched doorways...
South Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) – Who are you betting on to win the Super Bowl? Some serious cash is already being put on the Chiefs or Eagles to bring home the bacon, and some serious cash is being won in the Lone Star State ahead of the biggest game in the world.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch-off bought at tax center in South Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch-off game purchased at a tax center inside South Park Mall. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winning $1,000,000 Crossword ticket was purchased at the Electronic Tax Center Check CA at 2310 S.W. Military Drive.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UT Health San Antonio doctor talks how to stay heart-healthy
SAN ANTONIO – February is American Heart Month and heart health is something families around the state and the country should take seriously. Dr. Dawn Hui with UT Health San Antonio joined Leading SA on Sunday to talk about the importance of heart health and what to watch out for.
KSAT 12
‘Black Resistance at the Lunch Counter’ photo exhibit opens Monday
SAN ANTONIO – In keeping with this year’s theme for Black History Month, ‘Black Resistance at the Lunch Counter’ depicts the peaceful integration of the Woolworth store in March 1960. The photo exhibition by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum opens Monday at...
KSAT 12
Honor Black History Month with events at state parks, River Walk tour
During Black History Month, there are many ways to honor generations of African-Americans and their impact on the U.S. while also spending time outdoors. Texas State Parks is paying tribute throughout the year with a series of events hosted by Texas Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers were monumental in helping...
KENS 5
Two cold fronts are headed to San Antonio this week. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — Good measurable rainfall has finally arrived to San Antonio!. As a cold front moves into San Antonio late Tuesday evening widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will occur through early Wednesday morning. This also brings a chance of isolated storms to dump possibly 1 to 2 inches of rainfall overnight.
Lucky Texan's Fortune Changes Overnight With Life-Changing Lottery Win
A lucky Texan just won life-changing money!
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
