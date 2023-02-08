ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Cowboys, cowgirls show off ‘horse cutting’ routine at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – Several events are happening Sunday at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, including horse cutting at the Freeman Coliseum Arena at the show grounds. Horse cutting is when the cowboy or cowgirl rider separates a cow or calf from a herd to brand it. However, instead of branding the cattle at the rodeo, the horseback riders will be timed on how long they can keep the cow away from the herd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Loaded Burgers, Pizza and French Cuisine

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Poteet for some delicious and loaded burgers at The Back Yard Kitchen. Next up, David takes us...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Honor Black History Month with events at state parks, River Walk tour

During Black History Month, there are many ways to honor generations of African-Americans and their impact on the U.S. while also spending time outdoors. Texas State Parks is paying tribute throughout the year with a series of events hosted by Texas Buffalo Soldiers. The Buffalo Soldiers were monumental in helping...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE

