Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Birmingham landlord fined over conditions at Durham house
A landlord has been fined more than £1,800 after the tenants of a home were put at risk of vermin. Durham County Council served a notice to carry out remedial work after a visiting the home in Horden. Several safety risks including a build-up of waste in the rear...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
We were furious after our neighbours built an eyesore gym in the middle of their driveway… now we’ve finally got our way
RESIDENTS are celebrating after a neighbour who built an "eyesore" gym in the middle of his driveway has been forced to tear it down. Locals of Highgate, Birmingham were overjoyed and "amazed" that the local council had ordered Madam Singh to demolish the unauthorised building. Mr Singh had originally been...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC
Somerset guide dog owner raises awareness of access refusals
A guide dog owner who was refused entry to a restaurant is campaigning to raise awareness of the problem. John Hardy, who is registered blind, began his campaign after being barred from a curry house in Somerset, when he went for a meal with his family and guide dog Sid, in September 2021.
BBC
Britain's ugliest dog Peggy beautiful inside and out says owner
The owner of the newly-crowned ugliest dog in Britain has declared that four-year-old Peggy is "beautiful both inside and out". Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, near Hornsea, in East Yorkshire. Competition organisers said: "We never...
BBC
Sheffield clean air zone will rid city of dirty vehicles - councillor
A Green Party councillor has said a new clean air zone (CAZ) in Sheffield will rid the city of "old, polluting vehicles" when it comes into force. Douglas Johnson said air quality levels in parts of Sheffield had improved but were still at "illegal" levels. Drivers of taxis, vans, buses,...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Two men due to be sentenced over knifepoint robbery at Mark Cavendish’s home
Two men are due to be sentenced for their roles in a robbery at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish, who was threatened at knifepoint.Balaclava-clad intruders broke into the 37-year-old’s house as he slept upstairs with his wife Peta in Ongar, Essex, a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was told previously.Mrs Cavendish said she covered the pair’s three-year-old child, who was also in the bed, with a duvet so they could not see what was happening.Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the raid at about 2.30am on November 27 2021.Romario Henry, 31,...
BBC
Public anger after council confirms Catmose Sports Centre closure
Campaigners say they are disappointed after a public meeting over the future of a Rutland leisure centre. Catmose Sports Centre in Oakham is set to close as no operator could be found willing to run it at no cost to the county council. Councillors were questioned by gym-goers, sport club...
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
BBC
Ted Vines: Father admits causing death of son, 12, in collision
The father of a 12-year-old boy who died in a car crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty to causing his son's death by dangerous driving. Edward Vines, known as Ted, was a passenger in a car being driven by Paul Vines when the vehicle collided with a Mercedes-Benz near Bardney last year.
BBC
Drug dealer caught after using pigeon-fancying terms in Encrochat
A pigeon-fancying drug dealer who was caught after he shared information about his loft in encrypted messages has been jailed. Merseyside Police said Stephen Gildea, of Aintree, admitted being involved in cocaine and heroin trafficking in 2020. The 37-year-old was arrested in April 2022 after his pigeon racing references on...
Nigerian senator 'brought street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney in exchange for £7,000'
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, is on trial at the Old Bailey with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta.
BBC
Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash
A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
Comments / 0