Two men are due to be sentenced for their roles in a robbery at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish, who was threatened at knifepoint.Balaclava-clad intruders broke into the 37-year-old’s house as he slept upstairs with his wife Peta in Ongar, Essex, a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was told previously.Mrs Cavendish said she covered the pair’s three-year-old child, who was also in the bed, with a duvet so they could not see what was happening.Two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, were among the items taken in the raid at about 2.30am on November 27 2021.Romario Henry, 31,...

3 DAYS AGO