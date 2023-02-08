Read full article on original website
BBC
Somerset A39 bypass scrapped as government rejects plans
Plans for a new bypass in Somerset have been scrapped after central government refused to provide funding. Proposals for a new bypass on the A39 Bath Road, between the M5 and Clarks Village, were put forward by Somerset County Council in 2019. It aimed to take 95% of traffic away...
BBC
Reading Station: Views sought on lifting subway cycling ban
Views are being sought on plans to lift a cycling ban through a subway under a railway station. Reading Borough Council is looking to revamp the underpass under Reading Station, including taking down low-hanging ceiling tiles to add headroom. Since the station's revamp 10 years ago, due to its low...
BBC
Reading: Work on 106-year-old bridge to disrupt traffic
Network Rail has warned that planned work on a 106-year-old railway bridge will cause some disruption. The bridge on London Road in Reading, built in 1917, has carried trains between the town and Wokingham. Network Rail has announced people should expect traffic disruption while the bridge is repainted to protect...
BBC
Plan for 200 homes involves demolishing houses
A proposal for 200 new Wiltshire homes that would involve the demolition of existing houses is facing objections. The plan is for farmland near Storridge Road, near Westbury, and would involve the pulling down of number 13 and 14 to give access to the new homes. Gladman Developments has tried...
BBC
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
BBC
Tributes to driver killed in five-vehicle crash
A man who died in a five-vehicle vehicle crash has been described as a "kind soul" with a "fantastic humour". Marcin Zablotny, 37, died in a collision near Downham Market, Norfolk last month. The crash on the A1122 involved three cars, a lorry and a van. Mr Zablotny was driving...
BBC
Late night swim luxury we can't afford - Monmouthshire council
Late night swimming is a "luxury" which can no longer be afforded, a Welsh council has been told. Monmouthshire plans to cut leisure centre opening hours under proposals to save £11.4m in the next financial year. The centres open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends, but cabinet...
BBC
Teresa Grimes: Petition for road safety measures after fatal West End crash
The friend of a pub landlady who died when she was hit by a car has called for road safety measures to be put in place in the area. Teresa Grimes was struck in West End High Street at the junction with Lower New Road in West End, Hampshire, on the night of 10 December.
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
Plans to build £400m Center Parcs village in ancient woodland dropped following protests
The firm had planned to build around 900 lodges, a 'sub-tropical swimming centre', recreational facilities, shops, restaurants, car parks, and roads at Oldhouse Warren in West Sussex.
BBC
U-turn on plans to change street lighting at night
A council has scrapped plans to dim its street lighting for longer at night after safety concerns were raised. Southend Council had proposed increasing the number of hours it was running its lights at lowered capacity between 22:00 GMT and 05:00. The measure, in the authority's draft budget, would have...
BBC
Harlow Council set to freeze council tax
The Conservatives who run Harlow Council are proposing a council tax freeze in April and for the next two years. This would deliver on an election promise they made in 2021 when they won a landslide victory against Labour. Last year the authority cut council tax by giving residents a...
BBC
Mass tree-planting in Chippenham to boost park
Almost 2,000 trees are to be planted in Monkton Park in Chippenham. A total of 1,720 trees are planned and the first stage of the work is due to be completed by 10 February. Lower Riverside Meadow will be planted with trees and shrubs. Chippenham Town Council's Environmental Services Team...
BBC
Decision due for 250 homes on greenfield land
A final decision over controversial plans to build hundreds of homes will be taken later this week. Developer Bloor Homes wants to build 250 homes on land near Whitycombe Farmhouse, between Banbury and Drayton. Residents have raised objections over parking, the loss of greenfield land and the impact of the...
BBC
Fresh appeal after A47 recovery vehicle driver killed
Police have made a new appeal for witnesses after a breakdown recovery driver was struck by a car and killed in Leicestershire. Tristian Connell, 37, was outside his vehicle on the A47 Uppingham Road, near East Norton, when he was hit just after 09:20 GMT on 20 January. Leicestershire Police...
BBC
Hertfordshire adult carers could get 10% pay rise - county council
Adult carers in Hertfordshire could be in line for a pay rise of 9.68%. Hertfordshire County Council's Conservative leadership hope the increase will help the authority recruit and retain staff. The council is yet to agree its final £1.04bn budget for 2023-24, but it has been recommended senior decision-makers approve...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
London City Airport plans extra weekend flights
Extra flights could be set to take off from London City Airport on Saturday afternoons. The airport proposed extending its Saturday cut-off time for flights from 13:00 to 18:30 in an application to Newham Council in December. It said the changes would allow it to introduce "potentially lower fares" but...
Time Out Global
More crap rail news? Return train tickets are set to be scrapped
The delays, the cancellations, the constant industrial action: Britain’s railways are a bit of a nightmare right now. Now, in a move that’s likely prove just as unpopular as all that, return train tickets are expected to be replaced by ‘single-leg pricing’ soon as part of a revamp of the UK’s rail system.
BBC
Center Parcs pull out of Crawley development plans
Center Parcs has announced it will not go ahead with plans to develop a new forest holiday village in West Sussex. In July 2021, the company secured an option agreement to acquire Oldhouse Warren, a privately owned woodland on the outskirts of Crawley. It said the site was found to...
