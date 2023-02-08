Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Leaf Near Mclain. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CST Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.2 feet on 02/22/1995.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 22:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Mobile The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Bayou Sara At Saraland affecting Mobile County. For the Bayou Sara...including Saraland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Sara At Saraland. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Street flooding east of the railroad becomes widespread. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 PM CST Wednesday was 4.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 3.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
