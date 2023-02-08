Effective: 2023-02-09 22:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.2 feet on 02/22/1995.

CLARKE COUNTY, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO