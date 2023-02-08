Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out For Coffee Run After Revealing How 'Pissed' He Was By Ex Demi Moore's Bombshell Memoir
Ashton Kutcher made a morning coffee run after getting extremely candid in a recent interview about his life. The That '70s Show actor stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 1, to grab breakfast after opening up about his reaction to former wife Demi Moore's shocking memoir, the aftermath of his vasectomy and what current spouse, Mila Kunis, thought of him before they tied the knot. Kutcher, 44, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans and a matching denim jacket with a beanie as he made his way back to his car with his food and drink.The...
Ashton Kutcher has denied the accusations of his ex-wife Demi Moore
In his recent interview with Esquire, 44-year-old Ashton Kutcher admits he was very angry with ex-wife Demi Moore after she spoke about their marital problems in her memoir Inside Out. In this book, the ex-wife made a lot of accusations against Ashton, Daily Mail reports.
Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today
Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
A mask of unadorned misery: how Ben Affleck became the world’s biggest meme
In pictures from the Grammys, the superstar once again looks exhausted and overwhelmed. His expression speaks for us all
Tom Brady makes first red carpet appearance since Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady made his first red carpet appearance since he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen divorced. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended Tuesday night’s Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady,” starring Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. Brady, who appears in the film as well, looked tense at first before cracking a smile for the paps. He even threw a peace sign in their direction at one point. The star athlete seemed much more comfortable when the rest of his castmates, including a starstruck Fonda, posed by his side. In his Instagram, he noted how the red carpet...
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
talentrecap.com
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Revealed: What Jennifer Lopez Told Ben Affleck that Got Him Upset at the 2023 Grammy Awards
The heated exchange between Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, at the 2023 Grammy Awards has been made public. The couple attended the music awards ceremony together, and during the show, Lopez was seen yelling at her husband once more.
buzzfeednews.com
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'
People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
EW.com
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot
Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
