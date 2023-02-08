ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Willoughby’s dress today is a midi that we’re dotty about

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Holly Willoughby has had a stellar run of outfits while presenting Dancing on Ice , but there’s no denying her This Morning picks are particularly popular among the viewers.

Having found a comfortable, covetable niche between high street and high end, Holly’s style sees fans constantly rushing to emulate her daily outfits – and we’re sure today will be no different.

For today’s show – which will see actress Gemma Arterton on the sofa talking about her new show, Funny Woman – Holly and her stylist Dannii Whiteman have opted for a spotty dress from LK Bennett that we’re dotty about. To provide the A-line silhouette Holly loves, she’s wearing a coordinating belt to cinch her in at the waist.

If you’re anything like us and want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the midi – as well as a similar design (because £300 is not your everyday purchase). You’re welcome.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a midi dress from LK Bennett, and it’s perfect for the office.

LK Bennett Addison navy and cream spot dress: £299, Lkbennett.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFbjC_0kgEjTJL00

Searching for a stylish midi dress? Holly’s introduced us to our new favourite polka-dot design. It features three-quarter sleeves and a figure-skimming silhouette. For something more affordable, yet still in keeping with the design, we love this Kitri shirred midi (£175, Kitristudio.com ), while this Whistles (£99, Selfridges.com ) design is in keeping with the A-line silhouette.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com ).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

