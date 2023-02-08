Read full article on original website
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
First Alert Weather: Passing showers possible
Forecast: There will be a few showers around today, but mainly N&W in the morning/midday with just a stray shower this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. A few leftover showers pass through this evening with temperatures rising into the overnight hours.As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and milder with a handful of records in jeopardy. The forecast high for Central Park is 58 and the record high is 61.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs only in the 40s. Sunday should stay dry for the most part with increasing clouds and a chance of rain late in the day. Then a coastal system brushes our area late Sunday into Monday morning with precipitation mainly in the form of rain. This will need to be monitored over the next few days to see if it tracks more inland or offshore.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up this week with rain expected by Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A quiet and mild start to the week with temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s. Rain expected by Thursday though with rain chances climbing to 60%. Foggy for the Eastern Midlands (Dense Fog Advisory until 6 AM) 30s For the morning with clear skies. Mild...
Showers expected through overnight; temp rise for Friday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect scattered showers through midnight before temperatures rise to the upper-50s on Friday, followed by a dry and chilly weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE - Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gust over 30 mph in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will reach the low 30s under sunny skies and lighter winds as high pressure moves through the region. Warmer weather will return Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20° warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above average temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday with sunny skies for Monday and increasing clouds for Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s. with lows in the 40s.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
CBC News
Heavy rain, strong winds in store for Toronto on Thursday, weather agency says
Strong winds and heavy rain are possible for Toronto on Thursday after a warm up that saw temperatures swing from the negative double digits to spring-like plusses. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and southwesterly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h from early morning through to the evening.
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
natureworldnews.com
Chances of Snow, Winter Storms in U.S Could Unfold During Meteorological Spring, Forecasts Show
The weather forecast said that waves of cold air, snow and possible snow storms would unload before the beginning of meteorological spring. With almost a month before the spring season, snow lovers could anticipate chances of snow weather outlook in the final days of meteorological winter. The meteorological winter became...
