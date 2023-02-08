ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

When are F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oM0yN_0kgEjPmR00

The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.

All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.

Haas were the first team to unveil their new livery design for 2023 last week , uploading snaps of the VF-23’s bold colour scheme to their social media pages, with Red Bull following suit last Friday , alongside announcing a new partnership with Ford.

Williams launched their 2023 livery on Monday while Alfa Romeo revealed their 2023 challenger this week too , with the likes of Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari to unveil their cars for this season next week.

Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:

Haas - Tuesday 31 January (Livery launch only)

Red Bull - Friday 3 February (New York)

Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)

Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)

AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)

Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)

McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)

Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)

Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)

Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRBFy_0kgEjPmR00

When does the 2023 F1 season start?

The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 3-5 March in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The race will be on Sunday 5 March.

Pre-season testing takes place one week before, on 23-25 February, at the same circuit in Bahrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQ3fb_0kgEjPmR00

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmsD7_0kgEjPmR00

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 3-5 March

ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 17-19 March

ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 31 March-2 April

ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April

ROUND 5 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May

ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 19-21 May

ROUND 7 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: FIA president makes shock change and stuns the paddock

Under-fire FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem has conceded day-to-day control of Formula One.The 61-year-old Emirati’s shock decision comes after a number of controversial weeks at the helm of world motorsport – including the threat of legal action from Formula One, and the exposure of historical sexist remarks on his now-defunct personal website.Elsewhere, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali insists the sport will never “put a gag on anyone” after the FIA’s off-season clampdown on drivers making political statement.An update to the FIA international sporting code means drivers will be in breach of the rulebook if they make political statements “without...
Motor1.com

Toyota Crowned Best-Selling Automaker In 2022 With Nearly 10.5 Million Cars

Despite supply bottlenecks that hampered production and consequently impacted sales, Toyota managed to defend its title as the best-selling car manufacturer in 2022. The final numbers are in, showing the Japanese automaker shipped 10,483,024 vehicles to customers from all over the world. The total – which is down by 0.1 percent compared to 2021 – includes deliveries made by subsidiaries Daihatsu as well as commercial vehicle manufacturer Hino.
Carscoops

Ford Officially Returns To F1 As Red Bull Powertrain Provider

Ford has officially announced that it will return to Formula 1 racing after more than 20 years of absence. The automaker will join the motorsport starting in 2026 as part of a long-term strategic partnership with Red Bull Racing. “This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s...
CarBuzz.com

FIA Confirms 2026 F1 Engine Suppliers, And Honda Is Back

Last week the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) confirmed the six manufacturers registered as Power Unit Suppliers for the 2026 to 2030 seasons. The list is exactly what you'd expect, except for the inclusion of the Honda Racing Corporation, which is no longer connected to Red Bull. On the same...
motor1.com

Toyota Land Cruiser 70 to stick around despite being nearly 40 years old

Volkswagen sold the original Beetle for 65 years (1938-2003), and while the Land Cruiser 70 is not that old, it's getting up there in age. Having been introduced in 1984, the go-anywhere SUV will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year and will remain on sale in the foreseeable future. The disclosure was made by the company's VP of Sales and Marketing in Australia. Sean Hanley told CarSales "there's no departure of our product plan on 70 Series."
CarBuzz.com

1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power

Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
Carscoops

Alfa Romeo C43 Joins The Dark Side With New Look For 2023 F1 Season

Alfa Romeo has just revealed the C43, their contender for the 2023 Formula 1 season, and it’s quite the looker. Unlike the other teams that have revealed just their livery so far, Alfa Romeo unveiled both the livery and their 2023 car. Of course, the design is obviously subject to change if they find some performance advantages in pre-season testing, but at least they’re showing off an all-new car rather than last year’s car or the generic model.
gmauthority.com

GM And Ford Take Different Approaches To Enter F1 Championship

Ford has announced plans to return to the Formula 1 World Championship two decades after exiting the race series. The announcement follows news of Cadillac’s new bid to join the series in partnership with Andretti Global, however, the way in which Ford is approaching F1 is completely different from that of Cadillac and GM.
The Independent

‘We’ll find the pace we had in Valencia’: Maserati confident of bouncing back in Hyderabad

Formula E hits a milestone race this weekend in more than one way, as the all-electric racing championship makes its debut in India and marks the quarter-point for the 2023 season.So far the campaign has been one of excitement, possibility and for some, such as Andretti and Porsche, real positivity - but so much can change across any given weekend at this stage that even those waiting to kick-start the season have reason to for optimism heading to Hyderabad.Among those who will be looking for rapid improvements are Maserati MSG Racing, who thrived in pre-season testing but quickly hit the...
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023

As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
Motor1.com

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Debuts New Look And Fresh Tech, But Loses Its V6

The Volkswagen Atlas has a new look and a few new options, too. As part of its 2024 model year update, the three-row Atlas and its two-row Atlas Cross counterpart are debuting fresh facelifts and upgraded powertrain options at this year's Chicago Auto Show. The new styling starts up front....
motor1.com

Cosworth: F1 return not on radar despite Ford's comeback

Cosworth is not considering a future return to Formula 1 despite former partner Ford’s comeback with Red Bull in 2026, saying it “hasn’t been a focus.”. Ford announced last week that it would be returning to F1 in 2026 through a technical partnership with Red Bull. The...
The Independent

The Apprentice’s Reece addresses claims he was kicked off series after ‘getting drunk’ on Dubai flight

The Apprentice candidate Reece Donnelly has addressed claims he was kicked off the show.On Thursday (9 February), the latest episode of the BBC competition continued, showing contestants participating in a task in Dubai.At the beginning of the episode, Donnelly could be seen at Heathrow. However, he later vanished from the episode, leaving viewers to wonder where he was.Back in the boardroom, Lord Sugar told the contestants that Donnelly had to withdraw from the series.However, The Sun claimed that Donnelly was actually booted off the show due to drinking on the flight to Dubai.The report said: “Producers take health and...
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Won’t Enter Le Mans/IMSA Prototype Racing, Focused on F1 and GT Competition With Mustang

Ford's recent announcement that it has partnered with Red Bull Racing for a Formula 1 program that will hit the track in 2026, when a new hybrid power-unit rules package comes into effect, has now ended speculation the company might be interested in entering Le Mans Prototype racing any time soon. Instead, it will focus its competition efforts on various Mustang programs and F1, plus the World Rally Championship. That's according to Ford CEO Jim Farley and Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook.
The Independent

Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID

Honda reported a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.'s profit in the last quarter totaled 244.6 billion yen ($1.9 billion), up from 192.9 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales rose 20% to 4.4 trillion yen ($33.5 billion), as Honda sold more motorcycles around the world, compared to a year ago, while vehicle sales were little changed.By region, Honda sold more vehicles in Japan and the U.S., but sales declined in China and other parts of Asia. Motorcycle sales grew across all...
The Independent

World No1 Ireland face Six Nations champions France in a collision of rugby superpowers

Frank Sinatra’s first (and only) freelance photography assignment came at Madison Square Garden on 8 March 1971. It was the night of the first encounter between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali and, finding ringside tickets rather hard to come by, the singer sought commission from Life magazine to ensure the perfect view.You somehow doubt Sinatra would have had quite so much difficulty finding a seat at the Aviva Stadium this weekend but Ireland vs France might just have tickled Sinatra’s fancy, were he still around. Rugby’s “Fight of the Century”? That would be overstating it, but the circumstances make...
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 2 – Feb. 9, 2023This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy