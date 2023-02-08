ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Indonesian police in Bali detain Australian wanted by Italy

By Firdia Lisnawati
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0ocP_0kgEjG5800

Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges.

Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday, said Antonius Parlindungan, an immigration official.

The suspect was identified through Interpol's red notice, he said Wednesday.

He is wanted by Italian police on charges of trafficking 160 kilograms (352 pounds) of marijuana, said Jessica Febria Tokilov, an assistant investigator. She said that Strangio was in transit in Bali on his way to Adelaide.

He is awaiting deportation to Italy, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gang charged £1,300 to smuggle refugees into the UK from France in tiny boats

Six men have been jailed in France for setting up a cross-Channel smuggling operation to sneak refugees into the UK in tiny boats and charging them more than £1,300 each.The gang were seen by police taking inflatable boats sourced from Turkey, along with engines and life jackets, to a small lock-up in Douai, a city in northern France - 25 miles south of Lille.The small garage was being used as a staging post for the smugglers, who would move boats from there to the French Cote d’Opale - not far from Calais and the Straits of Dover - where they...
US News and World Report

Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
AFP

Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
The Independent

‘Parasitic’ younger man killed wealthy retiree for her money, court told

A “parasitic” man befriended a wealthy older woman then killed her and buried the body to plunder her money, a court has heard.Retiree Norma Girolami, 70,  gave 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz large amounts of cash, totalling nearly £300,000, after they met at a swimming pool in 2017, the Old Bailey was told.The jury heard how she had been “flattered” after he made an “advance” in the hot tub at the baths.Over time their relationship became more of a friendship as Kaygusuz allegedly demanded ever-increasing sums of money – four and five-figure sums every few weeks.By May 2021, the “money tap which...
The Independent

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
New York Post

Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. “I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and the chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force each expressed condolences on his death. A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

British family’s baby monitor captures moment Turkey struck by powerful earthquake

A British family’s baby monitor has captured the moment a deadly earthquake struck Turkey.This video shows little Katelyn’s cot shaking as the area was rocked by the earthquake which was felt as far as Egypt.The family, from Hull, were on holiday in Turkey when the devastating event took place.Lemi Gezer says he was in Istanbul when the quake hit, but his wife Victoria and baby were in Adana, much closer to the epicentre.He immediately drove for 12 hours to reach his family, who were safe.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tamer Hassan tearful as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquakeLove Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivors
The Independent

Could ‘Human Mole’ who tackles MI6 mysteries hold key to Nicola Bulley’s disappearance?

The mystery of a missing mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog has captured the nation’s attention, with no hint of an answer in sight. Nicola Bulley vanished on a riverside path in Lancashire nearly two weeks ago, and now a man dubbed the ’Human Mole’ is hoping to help find out what happened. Forensics expert Peter Faulding joined the search for Ms Bulley this week, after raising concerns about the police theory she slipped and fell into the River Wyre. The founder and CEO of Specialist Group International has not been shy in his criticism, describing the probe...
The Independent

Archie Battersbee died as result of prank or experiment gone wrong, coroner rules

Archie Battersbee died as a result of an accident during a “prank or experiment that went wrong”, a coroner has ruled. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn last August, months after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. His family believe he had been taking part in a dangerous online challenge.His parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in their bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully withdraw his medical care.At an inquest into his death in Chelmsford, Essex, senior coroner Lincoln Brookes described...
CNN

US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia

Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police.
The Independent

Woman called police over officer she accuses of rape, court told

A woman had to call the police over the alleged abusive behaviour of an officer she has accused of raping her, a court has heard.The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that Martyn Coulter smashed her head against a kitchen cabinet and she saw him throw a young child across a room.Coulter is accused of raping the woman, assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh, and is also accused of being threatening towards her.He is further charged with raping, sexually assaulting and threatening a girl...
The Independent

Rugby league star’s disappearance ‘exactly the same’ as missing Nicola Bulley, brother says

The brother of an ex-rugby league player who disappeared in the US more than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.Bryn Hargreaves, 36, vanished in Virginia on 3 January last year but while detectives believe his body may be in a lake, he has yet to be found. Police were first called to his house after a neighbour reported water had been leaking into their apartment.On arrival, officers found his door unlocked and the shower still running, with all his belongings - including a phone and laptop - inside.“I...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Pilot mistakenly sends plane into steep descent after losing ‘situational awareness’ just after take-off

A pilot mistakenly sent a plane into a steep descent after losing “situational awareness” shortly after take-off.The incident happened onboard Qatar Airways flight QR161 from Doha to Copenhagen on 10 January, The Aviation Herald reported.After taking off at 2am, the Boeing 787 started losing altitude only a minute later, when the plane was at 1,850ft. According to FlightRadar24 tracking data, the aircraft then suddenly dropped 1,000ft in 24 seconds. At 1,600ft the aircraft was cleared to its next waypoint on the flight path. It is thought that at this stage of the flight, the first officer tried to turn manually,...
The Independent

London trio jailed for 41 years as police seize firearms and counterfeit cash

Three men have been jailed after a police bust found guns, thousands of pounds in cash and and class-A drugs.Darren Lewis, 53 - Alex Findlay, 28 - and Umut Alpergin, 24 - were all found guilty of possession of firearms with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.The trio were sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday - February 9 -after a three-week trial in May 2022.At an earlier hearing, Lewis and Findlay pleaded guilty to class A drugs offences, with Findlay also pleading guilty to possession of £5,690 in fake cash.Lewis - of Norbury Avenue, Croydon -...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy