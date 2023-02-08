ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Watch live: Ukrainian president Zelensky heads to capital after touching down in Britain

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuGkT_0kgEjFCP00

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky departs Stansted Airport ahead of a meeting with Rishi Sunak in his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine today, 8 February.

The Ukrainian president will also visit troops and address Parliament.

The visit comes after the UK prime minister announced extra military support for Ukraine, including training pilots so they can fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, which was a key request from Mr Zelensky.

New sanctions on those who have helped Vladimir Putin build his personal wealth and firms which have profited from the war are also expected to be announced.

“President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Mr Sunak said.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.”

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake

William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war

Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy