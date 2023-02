Watch live: Ukrainian president Zelensky heads to capital after touching down in Britain

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky departs Stansted Airport ahead of a meeting with Rishi Sunak in his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine today, 8 February.

The Ukrainian president will also visit troops and address Parliament.

The visit comes after the UK prime minister announced extra military support for Ukraine, including training pilots so they can fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, which was a key request from Mr Zelensky.

New sanctions on those who have helped Vladimir Putin build his personal wealth and firms which have profited from the war are also expected to be announced.

“President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Mr Sunak said.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.”

