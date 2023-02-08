ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple robbed newspaper delivery driver at knifepoint while wearing Halloween masks

By Sophie Watson
 2 days ago

A shameless couple have been jailed for robbing a newspaper delivery driver while wearing Halloween masks.

William Bogie, 45, and girlfriend Leanne Craggs, 43, followed the victim on his round in the early hours of the morning.

When the driver stopped to deliver papers to a One Stop store in Cleadon, South Tyneside , they ambushed him while wearing creepy horror masks.

Bogie waved a machete at the terrified victim and threatened to “chop him up” before stealing the van worth £25,000.

He sped off while Craggs followed in a Nissan Juke in the early hours of May 15 last year.

Bogie was caught just hours later at a petrol station near the A690 in Sunderland.

CCTV captured them wearing the same clothes he had worn for the robbery earlier that day.

Days later detectives searched Craggs’ home and found two creepy smiling Halloween masks believed to have been worn in the robbery.

Cops also found piles of newspapers dated the same day as the robbery inside the house and dumped in a back lane.

The stolen van was later recovered by police on patrol.

The couple, both of Sunderland, were charged with robbery.

Craggs admitted the charge on the basis she did not know Bogie was armed and was jailed for three years and seven months at Newcastle Crown Court.

Bogie denied robbery, possession of a bladed article and breaching bail conditions as well as driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He was found guilty of all the charges following a trial and on Monday (6/2) he was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

Detective Constable Chris Sengelow, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was an appalling incident which saw Bogie and Craggs target a lone delivery driver, going about his morning.

“There is simply no excuse for their behaviour – and I am pleased to see them both behind bars.

“It must have been a shocking ordeal for victim, who remained calm despite the despicable and threatening actions of the offenders involved.

“Not only were they shameless, but they were brazen in their approach – and thanks to CCTV footage found ahead of the robbery, and key evidence stashed at Craggs’ home – the jury were able to see through Bogie’s denial at court.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing Bogie and Craggs to justice.”

Comments / 33

Juan Rodriquez
1d ago

I have to see the masks because, as far as I am concerned, these are the masks.Talking about made for each other.

karma is undefeated
1d ago

They would make a Freight Train turn down a dirt road.

The Independent

