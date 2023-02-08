ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC fighter Andre Fili out of bout after emergency eye surgery

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xlsg5_0kgEjBfV00

UFC featherweight Andre Fili is out of his scheduled bout with Lucas Almeida after having emergency eye surgery.

American Fili was due to face Almeida at the UFC’s Apex institute in Las Vegas, at the 25 February Fight Night event.

But Fili took to social media on Tuesday (7 February) to declare that he would not be competing this month, as he instead targets a return to the ring later this year.

“Started losing vision in my right eye,” the 32-year-old wrote in an Instagram story, alongside an image of himself wearing an eye patch.

“Had emergency surgery and got it fixed. I’m very grateful. Love you all. Thanks for checking in on me.

“I’m sorry I can’t put on a show for you guys Feb 25th, but I will be fighting later this year and I will be World Champion. They can never break us.”

“Touchy” Fili (22-9) last fought in September, winning a split decision against Bill Algeo. Prior to that contest, Fili was without a win in three bouts, following two losses and a No Contest.

The No Contest came against Daniel Pineda in 2021, with Pineda deemed unable to continue after an accidental eye poke from Fili.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boxing Scene

Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep

An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “

Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Insider

De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia

Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.
MMAmania.com

Dana White fires back at Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 promotion claim: ‘He doesn’t know anything - he lives in Dagestan’

You know nothing, Islam Makhachev. Dana White disagrees with Makhachev’s recent comments regarding the promotion — or lack-thereof — of UFC 284, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) in Perth, Australia. UFC’s reigning Lightweight champion is just days away from his massive, first-ever title defense against Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. In Makhachev’s point of view, the build-up to the big event has been lacking.
MMAmania.com

Dana White: Cowboys Stadium ‘in the running’ for McGregor vs. Chandler fight

Dana White is once again selling some wolf tickets to a massive Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) stadium show. UFC’s president is famously leery of bringing combat sports into big 50,000-person buildings. In fact, the promotion has only done it five times in its existence: Toronto, Sweden, Brazil and twice in Australia. Other than that, White has repeatedly said he prefers indoor arenas.
DALLAS, TX
dcnewsnow.com

UFC Opening Performance Institute in Mexico

The third of its kind, the new Performance Institute seeks to build an even larger talent pool from Mexico. View the original article to see embedded media. UFC has announced plans to open an MMA training and development facility in Mexico City, Mexico. Set to open in the fourth quarter...
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 284’s Alexander Volkanovski

Pound-for-pound king, Alexander Volkanovski, will challenge for a second title opposite Sambo ace, Islam Makhachev, this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Volkanovski’s development has been incredible to watch. When the Australian debuted, he was a straightforward physical force, overwhelming opponents with powerful...
calfkicker.com

Muay thai trainer, Bellator veteran Anthony Castrejon dead at 32

The past couple of months has been very sad for combat sports. Several martial artists have passed away. The departed martial artists include Anthony Johnson, Victoria Lee, Stephan Bonnar and now Anthony Castrejon. According to sources close to him, he was allegedly attacked by a group of people. Castrejon succumbed...
Boxing Scene

Emanuel Navarrete Vacates WBO 126-Pound Title, Now At Stake For Ramirez-Dogboe Clash

Emanuel Navarrete will remain put in his new weight division,. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the three-division titlist has vacated the WBO featherweight title. The move comes less than a week after Navarrete claimed the WBO junior lightweight title following his off-the-canvas, ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. The February 3 vacant title fight was conditionally approved by the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body, who established a ten-day deadline for Navarrete to decide at which weight he would remain.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy