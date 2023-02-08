ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 men die in Gilroy of suspected fentanyl overdoses; 4th man hospitalized

Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
May 2022 photo of a person displaying fentanyl in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Three men died and a fourth was hospitalized in Northern California after what authorities believe were fentanyl overdoses.

Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in an unincorporated area near Gilroy just after 3 p.m. Monday to help firefighters, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found the men, all in their 50s, unresponsive and gave them Narcan, the office said.

Naloxone, known by the brand name Narcan, is used in emergencies to reverse opioid overdoses .

Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was hospitalized, but there was no immediate word on his condition.

The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

Although the four are believed to have overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said the coroner's office would determine the official cause of death.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. It has been blamed for thousands of deaths in California alone .

Los Angeles Times

