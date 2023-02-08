ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Teen charged with attempted murder in Wilson Walmart shooting; fiancée drove getaway car, police say

By Amber Trent
 1 day ago

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and his fiancée were arrested in connection with a shooting in a Walmart parking lot, according to Wilson police.

The shooting happened Monday just after 1 p.m. outside the store in the 2500 block of Forest Hills Road.

Police said that after reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, they identified the suspects as 19-year-old Yah-Shaun Syncere Johnson and his fiancée, 25-year-old Destiny Roychelle Spell, both of Wilson.

According to officers, Johnson attempted to shoot Derrick Latrell Artis, a Walmart employee, and Amonte Watson outside of the store.

Johnson then fled in a white four-door sedan that Spell was driving, police said. Artis fled on foot while Watson left in a red two-door vehicle.

Police found both vehicles and spoke with all the occupants.

Johnson was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts of injury to personal property, police said. Johnson was not given a bond.

Spell was charged with two counts of felony accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and received a $25,000 secured bond.

Officers said that two cars not involved in the incident were hit by gunfire, and there are no reported injuries currently.

If you know anything related to this, call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

