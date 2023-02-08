Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are available at below 4% once again.It is a further sign the market is settling following turmoil in the autumn.HSBC UK has reduced a five-year fixed-rate mortgage deal for borrowers with a 40% deposit to 3.99%.The deal has a £999 fee.It is the first time since September 2022 that a five-year fixed-rate mortgage has been offered by HSBC at a rate below 4%.It is only available to homeowners who are remortgaging or those who are switching rates (existing customers rolling off an old deal and on to a new one with HSBC).The move is part of a...

2 DAYS AGO