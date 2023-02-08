Read full article on original website
marketscreener.com
Italy's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit
MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca said on Wednesday its dividend for 2022 had doubled as rate hikes and lower loss provisions helped its profit offsetting higher costs. Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 1.45 billion euros ($1.56 billion) last year, slightly below a 1.6 billion euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.
investing.com
Prudential Financial profit falls 26% as market rout drags AUM
(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) reported a roughly 26% fall in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a global market rout pressured the insurer's assets under management (AUM). The previous year was marked by heavy losses in the capital markets amid uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, decades-high...
marketscreener.com
Apollo Global's Q4 earnings rise 77% due to retirement services unit
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter adjusted net income rose 77% owing to strong earnings from its retirement services business, although that was partly offset by a steep decline in its private equity portfolio. The New York-based firm said adjusted net income rose...
Thomson Reuters Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q4, Boosts Dividend By 10%
Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.765 billion, beating the consensus of $1.760 billion. Organic revenues increased by 6%, driven by recurring revenues. The "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals) collectively comprised 80% of total revenues and...
Robinhood revenue rises on higher rates, plans share buyback from Emergent
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) reported higher fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as interest income surged at the online brokerage, and announced plans to repurchase its shares from Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says
The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in February
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.5%, can really pad your pocketbook.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
These high-yield dividend equities can deliver solid returns in 2023 and beyond.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Blackstone is seeing record demand for its management services while paying a nearly 4% yield. Prologis is the leading industrial operator in the world with room to keep growing. Iron Mountain's niche business model in the storage industry helps it weather all seasons of the economy.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
1 Dividend Stock You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
With the market relapsing into a fresh bout of the volatility after estimate-crushing employment numbers, high dividend-yielding and fundamentally sound stock Gilead Sciences (GILD) could help investors secure a steady...
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
Goldman Sachs makes a bold housing market call
U.S. home prices might be nearing the bottom, says Goldman Sachs.
Motley Fool
1 Indicator Showing Why These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys
Most institutional investors don't foresee changing their alternative investment strategy. Retail investors could benefit from increasing their allocation to alternatives.
ABC News
Wall Street sinks as early rally fizzles amid higher yields
NEW YORK -- Stocks dropped Thursday following another mixed set of profit reports from companies, as rising expectations for interest rates keep up the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 249 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%....
Five-year fixed mortgage rates now available below 4%
Five-year fixed-rate mortgages are available at below 4% once again.It is a further sign the market is settling following turmoil in the autumn.HSBC UK has reduced a five-year fixed-rate mortgage deal for borrowers with a 40% deposit to 3.99%.The deal has a £999 fee.It is the first time since September 2022 that a five-year fixed-rate mortgage has been offered by HSBC at a rate below 4%.It is only available to homeowners who are remortgaging or those who are switching rates (existing customers rolling off an old deal and on to a new one with HSBC).The move is part of a...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
