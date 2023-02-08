Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany) broke ground in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, for a new production facility in its Semiconductor Solutions business. The site, which covers an area of 150,000 m2, is to produce specialty gases and semiconductor materials for thin film and patterning solutions as of 2025. The site is to be expanded in multiple stages. This investment is part of the “Level Up” growth program initiated by the Electronics business sector at the end of 2021. By 2025, Electronics intends to invest significantly more than €3 billion in innovations and capacity expansion projects, thereby supporting the future success of Semiconductor Solutions, one of group’s “Big 3” growth drivers.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO