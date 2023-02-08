Read full article on original website
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Aviation International News
Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm
Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.
Unilever to build Mexico plant as part of $400 million investment
MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday.
The Next Web
Danish wind turbine maker discovers way to make blades recyclable
No matter how beneficial increasing wind energy generation is, at the end of their lives, wind turbine blades end up in landfills. But now a major European wind turbine manufacturer — Denmark-based Vestas — has found a way to make the blades recyclable and circular. Unlike the vast...
chemengonline.com
Nel Hydrogen to supply electrolyzers for HyCC in Delfzijl
Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, has signed a contract for 40 MW of alkaline electrolyzer equipment for about EUR 12 million with HyCC for its H2eron project in Delfzijl, Netherlands. Kraftanlagen Energies & Services has been contracted for the FEED study related to the project. SkyNRG...
Phys.org
Microwave irradiation might increase the sustainability of the chemicals industry
Much of what the chemicals industry produces, except for metals, is derived from fossil resources. Using renewable biomass and even one-carbon sources, such as formaldehyde, is necessary to increase the sustainability of the chemicals industry. In a study recently published in RSC Advances, researchers from Osaka University have used microwave...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
chemengonline.com
KBR technology selected for green ammonia project in Chile
KBR, Inc. (Houston) announced that its green ammonia technology, K-GreeN, has been selected by Enaex, S.A. for its innovative HyEx green ammonia project in Chile. The HyEx project will demonstrate operational stability of production of green ammonia using renewable energy from photovoltaic power plants. Toyo Engineering Corporation will undertake front-end engineering and design (FEED) work based on KBR’s world-leading proprietary technology and basic engineering design.
chemengonline.com
Merck breaks ground in Taiwan for new specialty gases and semiconductor materials plant
Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany) broke ground in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, for a new production facility in its Semiconductor Solutions business. The site, which covers an area of 150,000 m2, is to produce specialty gases and semiconductor materials for thin film and patterning solutions as of 2025. The site is to be expanded in multiple stages. This investment is part of the “Level Up” growth program initiated by the Electronics business sector at the end of 2021. By 2025, Electronics intends to invest significantly more than €3 billion in innovations and capacity expansion projects, thereby supporting the future success of Semiconductor Solutions, one of group’s “Big 3” growth drivers.
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
chemengonline.com
Toray and Idemitsu Kosan to develop supply chain for biomass-based plastics
Toray Industries, Inc. (Tokyo) and Idemitsu Kosan Co. (Tokyo) announced that they have agreed to build a supply chain for plastics made from biomass naphtha. They would manufacture biomass styrene monomer derived from biomass naphtha and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) (see note 1) resin made from that monomer. Idemitsu will...
chemengonline.com
AGC and Saint-Gobain collaborating on decarbonizing glass production
AGC Inc. (Tokyo) and Saint-Gobain (Courbevoie, France) are collaborating on the design of a pilot breakthrough flat-glass line that is expected to reduce very significantly its direct CO2 emissions. As part of this R&D project, AGC’s patterned glass production line in Barevka, Czech Republic, will be entirely refurbished into a...
chemengonline.com
Alfal Laval announces $360-million expansion plan for heat-exchanger production
Alfa Laval AB (Lund, Sweden) is expanding production capacity for heat exchangers in Sweden, Italy, China and the US as part of an increased investment program. For this effort, Alfa Laval has decided to invest SEK 3.8 billion ($360 million) in a capacity expansion program for heat exchangers. The investment will go towards increasing production, distribution and service capacity at four existing Alfa Laval sites in Sweden, Italy, China and the US. The decision to increase capacity investment is based on increased demand to support customers in the ongoing global energy transition.
chemengonline.com
RWE, Lotte Chemical and Mitsubishi join forces to develop clean-ammonia supply chains
RWE , Lotte Chemical Corp. and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) have formed a strategic alliance to jointly develop stable and large-scale clean ammonia (green and blue ammonia) supply chains in Asia, Europe and the US. Within this alliance RWE, Lotte, and MC have now signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to...
chemengonline.com
Consortium to begin Japan’s first commercial-scale production of cellulosic bioethanol from woody biomass
Nippon Paper Industries Co., (Tokyo), Sumitomo Corp. (Tokyo) and Green Earth Institute Co. (Tokyo) agreed to begin trilateral consideration of the first commercial production of cellulosic bioethanol from woody biomass in Japan and its development into bio-chemical products. Bioethanol is currently attracting attention in countries worldwide striving for carbon-neutral societies...
chemengonline.com
Metso Outotec to expand filter assembly plant in China
Metso Outotec Oy (Helsinki, Finland) is ecpanding its filter assembly plant in Suzhou, China, to respond to global market demand. The plant expansion will not only double local capacity in China to deliver high-quality filters for mining and other industrial customers, it will also provide additional space for the assembly of flotation drive mechanisms and mill reline equipment.
chemengonline.com
LyondellBasell to provide polyethylene technology for PetroChina’s Jilin facilities
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Rotterdam, the Netherlands) announced that PetroChina Jilin Petrochemical Company will again license LyondellBasell’s polyethylene technology at their facility located in Jilin City, Jilin Province, P.R. of China. The newly licensed technology will comprise of LyondellBasell’s leading high-pressure Lupotech process technology which will be used for both a 100,000-ton-yr Autoclave and a 300,000-ton/yr Tubular line. Both production trains will produce mainly low-density polyethylene (LDPE) with ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers (EVA). Furthermore, an additional 400,000-ton/yr Hostalen “Advanced Cascade Process” (ACP) line for the production of high density polyethylene (HDPE) will be built at the same time.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
thefastmode.com
Liquid Deploys Nokia’s Innovative Transport Network Technology in Africa
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it has partnered with Nokia. Through this partnership, Liquid deployed Nokia’s innovative transport network technology in the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa). This announcement comes in light of the...
