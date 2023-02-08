ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
The Associated Press

Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in troubled Adani Enterprises gyrated Friday, tumbling 30% and then rebounding after more than a week of heavy losses that have cost it tens of billions of dollars in market value. The company, the flagship of India’s second-largest conglomerate, canceled a share offering meant...
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
pgjonline.com

India's Petronet Seeks More LNG Under Long-Term Qatar Deal

(Reuters) — Petronet LNG, India's top gas importer, will seek up to 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in additional LNG supplies when it renews its long-term deal with Qatar, the company's CEO said on Tuesday. "We are seeking an additional 0.75 to 1 MTPA on top of existing...
CNBC

Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
marketscreener.com

British PM reshuffles top team, creates new departments

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named Grant Shapps energy security minister and Kemi Badenoch business and trade minister on Tuesday, as he created four new government departments and made several changes to his top team. Sunak established a department for energy security and net zero, and one...
Reuters

Big Oil doubles profits in blockbuster 2022

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Big Oil more than doubled its profits in 2022 to $219 billion, smashing previous records in a year of volatile energy prices where Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshaped global energy markets and, in some cases, the industry's climate ambitions.
marketscreener.com

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years

MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
coinchapter.com

Hypocrisy 2.0! Joe Biden Buys Russian-Base Petroleum Products from India

The United States imports Indian oil products made from refined Russian oil. Russia and China have increased their oil imports from Russia following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. Major Indian refiners have made billions re-selling Russian oil in the Western markets, including in the US and Europe. YEREVAN...
WASHINGTON STATE
OilPrice.com

Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity

India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
marketscreener.com

India PM Modi invites foreign investment in country's energy sector

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India represented a major opportunity for foreign investors in the energy sector as the nation looks to boost its local output while continuing to cut emissions. (Reporting by Nidhi Varma in Bengaluru; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by...
marketscreener.com

IMF says Nigeria should consider extending banknote swap deadline

ABUJA (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Nigeria should consider extending a deadline to swap old banknotes because of the disruption to trade and payments being caused by a shortage of new notes. Nigerians have to turn in 1,000, 500 and 200 naira notes by Friday, when...
marketscreener.com

China says exports to Russia in line with its law, regulations

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has always required its firms to strictly abide by domestic laws and regulations, a commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, when asked if China had exported navigation equipment, jamming technology and fighter-jet parts to Russia. The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Chinese state-owned defence...

