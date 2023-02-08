Read full article on original website
These Jobs May Be Most at Risk of Layoffs in 2023 — Should You Find a New Gig Now?
Last week's job report was a huge boost to the American economy, with 517,000 new jobs added (much more than the 187,000 projected by analysts) and unemployment at a 54-year low of just 3.4%. But,...
Some employers are still adding jobs. Here's who is hiring.
The economy may be showing signs of weakness, with consumer spending wobbling and home purchases sinking on higher borrowing costs, but there's one economic pillar that isn't slowing down yet: the job market.Friday's jobs report "crushed" expectations with 517,000 new jobs created in January, as Josh Jamner, investment strategy analyst at ClearBridge Investments, put it. That's more than double what economists had forecast for the monthly report, which serves as a barometer for the health of the U.S. labor market. And the unemployment rate sank to 3.4% last month — the lowest since 1969.The jobs report may have taken some economic...
Weathering the Storm of an Unexpected Employment Recession & New Jobs.
In this article, we will be looking at how to weather the storm of an unexpected employment recession. The current economic climate has become increasingly uncertain, and it can be difficult to navigate through this challenging period. We will discuss how to create a job search strategy that is tailored to your individual needs. We will provide tips to make the most of your resources, and explore ways to stay positive and motivated during the job search process. We will also review available resources to assist with career transitions and job opportunities in the current market. By the end of this article, you will have the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about your job search and career path.
Employment growth of 4% shadowed by eight industries losing jobs
(The Center Square) – North Carolina employment in agriculture, forestry, and fishing and hunting took the biggest hit during the pandemic, while jobs in transportation and warehousing jumped significantly, according to a Department of Commerce analysis. The state Department of Commerce reviewed Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages data to take a closer look at how the state’s different industries fared during the pandemic. The findings released Tuesday show that while employment across all industries grew by nearly 4%, at least eight industries lost jobs. ...
Men making good money in the prime of their lives are leaning away from demanding jobs and it could be because they’re ‘re-evaluating their priorities’
Quiet quitting and remote work may be factors.
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Why did we get a monster jobs report if the economy is slowing?
The economy wasn't supposed to add half a million jobs in January.
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
Meta's layoffs were expensive — it may have spent more than $88,000 per employee to cut 11,000 from the ranks
Meta's severance and personnel costs, following layoffs announced in November, totaled nearly $1 billion, the company reported Wednesday.
10 fast-growing jobs that pay 6 figures and don't require you to come into the office full-time
Full-stack developer, which has an average annual salary of $129,637, ranked No. 1 on Indeed's "best jobs" list this year.
Tech layoffs are setting off a desperate scramble for foreign workers to find new jobs in 60 days before being forced to leave the U.S.: ‘I am always in fear of what will happen’
Laid-off tech employees on work visas describe the urgency to find new jobs.
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
How to Interpret Walmart’s New Wage Hike
Wages are rising at Walmart as America’s biggest retailer also has new job roles for workers hoping to improve their lot in life. Starting next month, the hourly rates for thousands of store associates will bring the average for U.S. workers to more than $17.50. March 2 paychecks will reflect the increase, Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner wrote to U.S. workers on Tuesday. In addition, the retailer is also adding a higher paying Auto Care Center (ACC) team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band, reflecting the special skills needed in that role. The current...
Employers are suffering from ‘pandemic paranoia’ and they’re scared to let go of workers, according to a global staffing firm
“Pandemic paranoia has set in with employers who remember how hard it was to bring back workers,” Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup, says.
January’s Jobs Report Is a Nice Surprise. But Economists Are Scratching Their Heads.
The U.S. economy added a lot more jobs in January than economists had expected. It isn’t what the Federal Reserve wanted.
The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages
If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.
Boeing Cutting 2,000 HR, Finance Roles as It Ramps Up Production
"Boeing is cutting 2,000 jobs in its human resources and finance departments in 2023. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing said in a statement to AP. “While no one has been notified of job loss, we will continue to share information transparently to allow people to plan.”As of the end of last year, Boeing employed 156,000 workers globally. The cuts make up about 15 percent of the finance department. About a third of those positions will be outsourced to a consulting firm in India, according to a report from The Seattle Times.The white-collar job cuts coincide with a hiring spree in Boeing's business, engineering, and manufacturing units that's designed to help the company catch up 0n jetliner production hampered during the pandemic. Boeing last week said it expects to hire 10,000 workers in 2023, while acknowledging that it would "lower staffing within some support functions.""
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
More Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, but layoffs remain historically low despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy, and hiring, to bring down inflation.Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 4 rose by 13,000 last week to 196,000, from 183,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It's the fourth straight week claims were under 200,000.Jobless claims generally serve as a proxy for layoffs, which have been relatively low since the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 2,500 to 189,250. It's the third straight week that the four-week moving average has been below 200,000 and the ninth straight weekly decline.About 1.66 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 28, an increase of 38,000 from the week before. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
Boeing plans to cut about 2,000 finance and HR jobs in 2023
SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in the aerospace company’s finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs, the company said. “We expect about 2,000 reductions primarily in Finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs,” Boeing...
