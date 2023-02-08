Flower shop prepares for a ‘bloom’ of business for Valentine’s Day

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flower shops are blooming with business as Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

Love is in the air at floral shops nationwide as the countdown to Valentine’s Day is ticking.

At Imaginations, Florals, and More in Pocono Township owner 25-year-old Ally Gouny says orders are starting to pour in.

“Roses sell out pretty quick, but it’s really nice because do have some other things to offer. Like we have mixed color carnations, we have tulips, we do lilies,” said Gouny.

The shop just opened its doors last month her family takes part in helping run operations.

Last year the floral industry dealt with supply chain issues during its busiest season, but Gouny says this year the issue is the high cost of flowers.

“Thankfully, we’ve still been able to keep the prices low enough because of the flowers and the prices this year so that’s been great. We were able to stay under like your 99 a dozen,” explained Gouny.

While chocolates, teddy bears, and roses are a hot commodity for the celebration of love, Gouny says they try to customize orders for the community.

“I’m a lily lover. I do like some roses, but I do like veering out from your traditional just roses and lilies are my favorite,” said Gouny.

If you tend to procrastinate, a word of wisdom from an expert on getting your loved one something special.

“The ultimate advice is try as best as possible to plan ahead, but if you can’t plan ahead and it just doesn’t cross your mind, we always have something available for you,” explained Gouny.

Imaginations, Florals, and More say they’ll be open every day leading up to Valentine’s Day next week.

