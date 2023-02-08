Rosseti Centre : The Boards of Directors of Rosseti Centre and Rosseti Centre and Volga region approved plans for development of the production asset management system until 2024

Read full article on original website
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Exclusive: Simplifya And Shield Compliance Bring Critical Cannabis RegTech Market Data To Financial Institutions
Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced the availability of the Simplifya Market Guide for financial institutions working with Shield Compliance. Shield’s purpose-built Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering technology platform enables banks and credit unions serving the cannabis industry to manage compliance, onboard clients, and deliver payment solutions with greater efficiency and value to the financial institution.
marketscreener.com
Henkel CEO: plan significant expansion of consumer goods business
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Henkel wants to significantly expand its consumer goods business after merging its cosmetics and detergents divisions, Chief Executive Carsten Knobel told WirtschaftsWoche in an interview. "We have a clear strategy to grow in the consumer business both organically and through acquisitions," he said in the interview...
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board
Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations.
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
Woonsocket Call
The Best Place to Learn Blockchain & Web Development Skills is at Codeofcode.org
Today, codeofcode.org is pleased to announce the launch of our new website, offering aspiring coders and web developers the opportunity to learn coding skills from the comfort of their own homes. Codeofcode.org was founded by best-selling author Yasin H. Cakal and offers a wide range of courses and materials to help you become a proficient coder, no matter your skill level.
Manifest: Transparency is Necessary to Support Cross-Border Logistics and Compliance
Cross-border logistics is becoming an increasingly prominent area of focus for brands operating in the internet age. The growth of ecommerce has brought U.S. companies to a global audience, but borderless business requires compliance with federal trade laws and regional regulations surrounding sustainability, worker rights and more. “There’s a lot more expected of logistic service providers” today, said Amy Morgan, head of trade compliance at Altana Technologies at last week’s Manifest logistics conference. “If you’re a freight forwarder or a customs broker or 3PL, your customers might be clamoring for more help as all these new regulations are pushing cross border...
fintechfutures.com
Arab Bank Switzerland taps InvestGlass for digital onboarding solution
Arab Bank Switzerland (ABS) has tapped Swiss sales and automation fintech InvestGlass for its customer onboarding and management solution. Borne out of 30 months of collaboration between the pair, Arab Bank will deploy InvestGlass’ customised end-to-end solution for its digital onboarding, client lifecycle management, portfolio management and client portal.
crowdfundinsider.com
Banks Accelerate Move to Cloud with Oracle Banking Services
With transaction volumes, customer expectations, and competitive threats at an all-time high, banks must “adapt quickly to keep pace.”. To address these challenges, Oracle launched Oracle Banking Cloud Services, a new suite of componentized, composable cloud native services. The six new services available “provide banks with highly scalable corporate...
gamblingnews.com
White Label Casinos Splits from iGaming Group
A new provider of white gaming label casino solutions for iGaming operators has hit the market. The company in question is White Label Casinos, a former part of iGaming Group. The new studio, formed after a mutual separation from the latter company, will seek to revolutionize iGaming with intuitive products that are easy to use by industry startups and established companies alike.
TechCrunch
Arrcus snaps up $50M for a software-based alternative to costly network router equipment
One of those new customers is coming in the form of the lead investor in this round. The Series D is being led by Prosperity7, the investment arm of petrochemical giant Aramco (aka the Saudi Arabian Oil Company), which is coming on as a strategic investor. Previous backers Clear Ventures,...
Benzinga
Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM): Building Info Security Capabilities In Service Of The US Government Through Strategic Acquisitions
The recent downing of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon in U.S. airspace has once again sparked a diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing, further muddying the already murky relationship between the two countries. On Saturday, February 4, U.S. military fighter jets shot down the suspected spy balloon floating off the...
bitcoinist.com
Algorand Aims To Boost Web3 Adoption In India With Strategic Partnerships
More expansion is awaiting the Web3 ecosystem as Algorand Foundation aggressively moves to promote the technology across India. The firm announced multiple partnerships, including educational development programs with schools in India, with the primary aim of driving web3 adoption in the country. Algorand is an open-source layer-1 blockchain firm that...
usethebitcoin.com
Google Invests In AI Firm With Ties To Controversial FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Anthropic, a rising artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has reached new heights with its recent partnership with Google Cloud. Anthropic has ties to Sam Bankman-Fried, the controversial co-founder of FTX, which also received over $500 million in funds. Google Boosts AI Firm Anthropic. After the launch of Chatgpt and Microsoft’s investment...
moderncampground.com
Lippert Launches Innovative Virtual Remote Assistant for RV Technical Support
Lippert, a leading expert in RV components, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking new technology for RV users – the Virtual Remote Assistant (VRA). The VRA, which is available through the Lippert Customer Care Center, is a non-intrusive support platform that allows RV users to communicate with the support staff through video conferencing and photos directly from the web browser of their smartphone, according to a report by Camping Trade World.
