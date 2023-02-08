Read full article on original website
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
electrek.co
BYD more likely to build it’s own plant in Europe than take over Ford’s
Just weeks after reports stating Ford was considering selling its German manufacturing facility to BYD, the Chinese automaker appears more keen on erecting its own EV facility in Europe, according to an executive at the company. Here’s the latest. BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD Company that...
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Rebounds To Above 100,000 In January 2023
The two first weeks of January bring a noticeable increase in the estimated Tesla global electric car order backlog. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source for Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of January 15, 2023 was 107,000 - up by 33,000 or 45 percent, compared to 74,000 as of December 31, 2022.
Jalopnik
Car Sales Tumble 38 Percent in China
Passenger car sales in China took a bit of a nosedive in January. Reuters reports sales were down 38 percent last month. That change wipes out a 2.4 percent sales gain the market saw in December of 2022. It all comes down to weakening demand due to expiring tax credits for vehicles with combustion engines and subsidies on electric vehicles.
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Autoweek.com
A $2 Billion Loss Spells Trouble in Dearborn
“To say ‘I’m frustrated’ is an understatement because the year could have been so much more for us at Ford,” CEO Jim Farley said of the net loss of $2 billion. “While Toyota has been relatively frank about its (supply) problems, Ford has quietly halted factories and taken the financial hit that comes with not preparing Wall Street,” said analyst Sam Fiorani.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices amid EV competition
Ford said Monday morning it's lowering prices for the Mustang Mach-E. Why it matters: The price war has begun amid growing competition in the EV market. “We are not going to cede ground to anyone," Marin Gjaja, a top Ford EV executive, in a statement. Driving the news: Ford is...
electrek.co
Genesis expands reach in US as EV sales extend into 13th state
Genesis Motor North America has announced the official expansion of EV sales into its 13th state. Starting today, customers can inquire with their local dealer about the availability of both the Genesis GV60 and Electrified G80 as it moves toward becoming an entirely all-electric brand by 2030. Genesis exists as...
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
US News and World Report
Ford to Cut Prices of Mustang Mach-E, Following Tesla's Lead
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford closed down 2.9% in above average trading to...
SlashGear
Volkswagen Recalling Over 20,000 Electric Vehicles Due To Software Problem
Electric vehicles are extremely complex machines full of high voltage equipment, converting energy from the battery to move the wheels. Thankfully, rarely there are issues in production that may necessitate a recall, just like any other car. That being said, EVs are still just as susceptible to electrical issues that can cause a recall. Earlier this year, BMW recalled more than 14,000 EVs over a potential high voltage system problem where the car could lose power while in operation.
fordauthority.com
Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant May Not Be Sold To BYD
As it aims to electrify its entire European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, Ford is set to launch seven new EV models in that region by 2024 while also discontinuing ICE vehicles like the Ford Focus. In addition to cutting thousands of jobs due to the fact that EVs require less labor to produce than ICE models, FoMoCo is also closing some of its plants in that region – a list that includes the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany. As Ford Authority reported last month, The Blue Oval is currently looking to sell the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant, and has already attracted the interest of Chinese EV maker BYD, among others. However, it seems as if BYD may be having second thoughts about purchasing that facility, according to Bloomberg.
insideevs.com
Electric Car Battery Investments Skyrocketed In 2022
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
torquenews.com
Tesla Shocks The Entire Automotive Industry Amid China Car Sales Decline
The electric vehicle maker Tesla continues to defy the odds with its impressive performance in China. Amid a broader slump in the automotive market in the world's second-largest economy, new data released on Wednesday highlights Tesla's standout success. The data shows a decline in the overall automotive market in China,...
marketscreener.com
Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
torquenews.com
Tesla Global Leader in EV Deliveries in 2022 and 2021 - Expectations for 2023
A published list of BEV and PHEV sales for 2022 and 2021 shows Tesla as the clear leader. The list of the top-selling BEV (battery electric vehicles) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) has been published, and it shows Tesla as the clear leader. Let's go over the leaderboard. 1:...
