Forecast: Wonderfully warm with mostly clear skies

Skies remain quiet for our midweek across Southwest Florida. However, winds will begin to shift on Thursday bringing in more humid air and the chance for a few stray showers.

Through the evening and tonight, expect mostly clear skies and overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. As we get into Thursday, the winds will become more southeasterly, bringing the dew points back up, leading to more humid air. Along with the more humid air comes partly cloudy skies and a stray chance for a shower, primarily east of I-75.

Our rain chances will stick around through the end of the week and into the beginning of the weekend as our next front moves in. Friday’s rain chance will be similar to Thursday, with a few isolated showers developing primarily east of Interstate 75. However, Saturday, as a front moves through, rain chances will be scattered to isolated for all of Southwest Florida.

Temperatures will remain above average through Friday in the 80s and start to drop back to the 70s and possibly lower 70s by the end of the weekend.