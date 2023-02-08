Nigeria's naira crisis: Supreme Court suspends banknote deadline

On a chilly December morning, police in the western state of Rajasthan saw a bus heading towards Udaipur city and followed it. The night before, they had received a tip-off - the question paper for an examination to recruit teachers in the state's government schools was going to be leaked in the morning, just hours before millions of students were to take the test. Some 1,193 exam centres were set up for the eagerly-awaited recruitment drive on 24 December.

