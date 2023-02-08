Nigeria's naira crisis: Supreme Court suspends banknote deadline

Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Ahead of Vote, Nigeria's Buhari Sets Transition to a New Leader in Motion
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an executive order setting up a council to facilitate transition to a new president who will emerge after a Feb. 25 election. Buhari, 80, who is constitutionally barred from contesting the election, is serving his second and final term. He...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
BBC
China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris
The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
Immigration fees may go up and green card applicants could be hard hit
Facing a budget crunch, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to raise the cost of applications. Attorneys say it could make green cards harder to obtain for working class immigrants.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
General Pervez Musharraf obituary
Of all Pakistan’s assorted mixture of leaders since independence, none so divided opinion at home and abroad as General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup in October 1999. Vilified and praised in equal measure, Musharraf, who has died aged 79, left a legacy that is certain...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Nigerian senator 'brought street trader to the UK to harvest his kidney in exchange for £7,000'
Ike Ekweremadu, 60, is on trial at the Old Bailey with his wife Beatrice Ekweremadu, 56, their 25-year-old daughter Sonia and medical 'middleman' Dr Obinna Obeta.
Hundreds attend funeral of Pakistan’s ex-President Musharraf
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf was buried Tuesday in his family’s hometown, the southern port city of Karachi, a day after a special plane transported his body from the United Arab Emirates where he died on the weekend. About 2,500 mourners — including...
The Jewish Press
Jewish Group Criticizes Canada for Financing ‘Pay for Slay’
The Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI), a Canadian Jewish advocacy organization, condemned Canada’s government this week for “complicity in aiding and abetting Palestinian terrorism.”. “This follows the murder of seven Israelis in Jerusalem exactly one week ago. Among them was a 14-year-old boy and a newly-married couple, one...
France minister visits Brazil's Lula amid push for better ties post-Bolsonaro
BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, met with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday in a visit resetting relations following a feud between the two countries' presidents in 2019.
BBC
India paper leaks: Cheating plagues India jobs coveted by millions
On a chilly December morning, police in the western state of Rajasthan saw a bus heading towards Udaipur city and followed it. The night before, they had received a tip-off - the question paper for an examination to recruit teachers in the state's government schools was going to be leaked in the morning, just hours before millions of students were to take the test. Some 1,193 exam centres were set up for the eagerly-awaited recruitment drive on 24 December.
Askia The Great: The Man Who Transformed Songhai Into An African Power
The Kingdom of Songhai was one of the most powerful empires in West Africa, controlling the trans-Saharan trade routes and exerting its influence over a vast area. However, the kingdom was not always a unified entity, and it was the leadership of Askia the Great that brought the empire together and made it the dominant power of the western Sudan.
Brazil's govt not planning to push for cenbank chief swap, senator says
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the government leader in Congress, said on Wednesday there was no government guidance regarding replacing central bank Chief Roberto Campos Neto, who has been facing criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Quartz
A new 20% tax makes it more expensive to move money out of India
India’s steep new tax on funds remitted out of the country may be aimed at rich tax avoiders—but it will also end up hurting less wealthy families with relatives overseas. The tax on outward remittances, increased from the earlier 5% to 20%, was proposed during the government’s...
Quartz
India ignored the concerns of its own finance ministry to favor Adani
The crisis in India’s Adani group has revived allegations that the conglomerate has had the backing of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government for years, the latter’s noticeable silence on the matter notwithstanding. A key area of focus among India’s opposition parties now is Adani’s winning bid a...
UK sanctions more Russian entities and individuals
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Britain set out a new round of sanctions on "Russian military and Kremlin elites" on Wednesday, including six entities providing military equipment such as drones for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
BBC
Ramcharitmanas: The Hindu epic poem causing a political storm in India
A 16th-Century epic poem based on the life of popular Hindu god Ram is at the centre of a huge political row in India. Ramcharitmanas is counted by many scholars to be among the world's greatest literary creations. Celebrated author Pavan Varma calls it "a deeply philosophical work" which "is akin to the Bible for many Hindus".
US News and World Report
IMF Seeks More Time to Conclude Pakistan Deal Worth $1.1 Billion
KARACHI (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund has asked for more time for negotiations with Pakistan over a deal that would unlock $1.1 billion in much-needed funds for the country, Secretary of Finance Hamed Sheikh said Thursday.Cash-strapped Pakistan, pushed to the limit by last year's devastating floods, had been host to the talks since late last week in a bid to access the funds, a tranche initially expected last December and part of the IMF's $6.5 billion bailout aimed at warding off an economic meltdown.
Comments / 0