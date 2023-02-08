Mr. Wallace has served as the official photographer for the San Antonio MLK March and San Antonio Juneteenth Coalition. In addition to his photography work. Mr. Wallace is well known throughout San Antonio and beyond for his performances of spirituals, religious songs generally associated with Black Christians in the Southern United States. Join us as Mr. Wallace demonstrates the cultural tradition of spirituals and their power to give hope and courage.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO