Texas State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Enrollment on the decline in Texas public schools

AUSTIN, Texas — Enrollment in Texas schools is declining and will continue to decline for at least the next decade, despite the massive influx of new residents to the state, Commissioner Mike Morath told Senate budget writers at a hearing on Monday morning. Texas, like many states, lost student...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Here’s everything you need to know about school vouchers in Texas

School vouchers aren’t a new idea. But over the past couple decades, voucher programs have expanded from small experiments to statewide policies. "School choice" is one of the big buzzwords at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Most of the folks using it are talking about school vouchers —...
KSST Radio

Texas School Districts Switching To Four Day School Weeks

Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
Q92

10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About

Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
towntalkradio.com

PAC Show On-Demand: Texas Retired Teachers Association

Listen to this edition of the PAC Show On-Demand as Eric Horton fills in for Dan Jackson and visits with Texas Retired Teachers Association representatives Judy Kennedy and Terri Navrkal. They talked about the Texas 88th Legislation and the hope of the Texas Retirement System will bring a cost-of-living adjustment for the retired teachers in Texas. So listen in to this informative show!
news4sanantonio.com

Texas heroes may qualify for free money

San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
PLANetizen

Property Appraisal Caps Unlikely to Pass in Texas

Lawmakers and tax experts alike are rejecting proposals to cap year-over-year increases in appraised home values, and hence property taxes, for Texas homeowners, calling it a Band-Aid that simply shifts the tax burden to other property owners and distorts the real estate market, reports Jeremy Wallace in the Houston Chronicle.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits for final month

Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project

Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
92.9 NIN

Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas?

Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is...
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
