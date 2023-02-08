Read full article on original website
Feb. 7, 2023 – School districts all over Texas are switching to a new school week schedule of four days rather than the traditional five day. This new scheduling idea was introduced to schools to help attract more teachers to districts that were lacking staffing power. Several schools have already made the switch with many more still on the fence about the idea.
Listen to this edition of the PAC Show On-Demand as Eric Horton fills in for Dan Jackson and visits with Texas Retired Teachers Association representatives Judy Kennedy and Terri Navrkal. They talked about the Texas 88th Legislation and the hope of the Texas Retirement System will bring a cost-of-living adjustment for the retired teachers in Texas. So listen in to this informative show!
San Antonio- If you're looking to buy a home soon, there's a state program that may not only help you get into your dream home, but also save you some cash. It's a down payment assistance program offered by the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation. In 2020, they had their best year helping about 20,000 families or homebuyers. Their goal is to get our Texas heroes such as educators, first responders, or military folks into a home by saving them some cash.
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above was a VERIFY report from 2019 about Texas' "Robin Hood" system. A Texas lawmaker has filed a bill aimed at repealing the state's longstanding recapture system – commonly dubbed by some as "Robin Hood" – which was implemented in 1994.
Lawmakers and tax experts alike are rejecting proposals to cap year-over-year increases in appraised home values, and hence property taxes, for Texas homeowners, calling it a Band-Aid that simply shifts the tax burden to other property owners and distorts the real estate market, reports Jeremy Wallace in the Houston Chronicle.
Eligible Texans will still receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in future months, but their allotment will be smaller. More information is available at YourTexasBenefits.com. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will receive emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the last time in February. According to a news release, Congress recently passed...
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is requesting federal aid for January severe weather that impacted southeast Texas. If the presidential disaster declaration is granted - Harris, Jefferson, Liberty and Orange County residents will be eligible for federal resources. Abbott says the 'magnitude of damage' requires help from all...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No, you did not misread the headline: The Lotto Texas Jackpot is worth more than any current lottery in North America and it is second only to a lottery jackpot currently up for grabs in Italy. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 8 Lotto...
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott's Office is warning state agencies and public universities not to hire people based on diversity policies. His office says hiring based on anything other than skills and qualifications is illegal. At issue are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. DEI policies include resources...
Millions of Texas residents were on Medicaid during the pandemic. Most of these subscribers are young adults, children, and new moms. The state plans to re-evaluate eligibility soon. It will mean some people's coverage ends after almost three years.
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
