H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
saobserver.com
Cathryn Caviness- S.A. East Side Film Star in the Library of Congress
Cathryn Caviness- San Antonio East Side Resident’s Film “The Blood of Jesus” 1 of 25 films in Library of Congress. The Blood of Jesus one of the first 25 African American films included in the Library of Congress. Main Actress Cathryn Caviness, a native San Antonian and East Side resident, was also an active member of Second Baptist Church.
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
MySanAntonio
In Latino-Majority San Antonio, New Faces at the Head of the Table
SAN ANTONIO — Peter Sakai, a second-generation Japanese American, was serving as a family court judge in San Antonio, which is largely Hispanic, when he was reminded of how much he stood out. Sakai had just made a ruling that did not favor a mother appearing in his court,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio chef, restaurant owner to appear on Guy Fieri cook-off show
The owner and chef of a popular San Antonio eatery, Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, is lighting up the Hollywood food scene with Texas flare. Braunda Smith will be featured on Guy Fieri’s “Grocery Games” cook-off show this spring. The episode, “Burger Ballers,” will premiere on the...
Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras
New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (thank you, River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras parade,...
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
San Antonio to vote on police reform, marijuana decriminalization
Abortion decriminalization is among the proposed charter's measures.
Upworthy
Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
YouTubers highlight key Selena locations in San Antonio
Here's a Selena tour through San Antonio.
tpr.org
Is San Antonio on the right path? An SA2020 Data Update
How well is San Antonio doing? Is the city on the up-swing or on a downward slide? There's really only one way to know for sure and that's by gathering and comparing the data and then talking to members of the community. For years SA2020 has been doing just that.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
KSAT 12
Free tech career training program for veterans, spouses coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Paul Rodriguez served 14 years in the U.S. Army and was overwhelmed with what to do next when he transitioned out of the military. “I’ve always been fascinated with IT, information technology, and computers,” he said. Rodriguez found a free program called NPower Texas,...
San Antonio's Worthington Laundry and Cleaners is the target of new bar concept
Austin bar owners Nathan Hill and Jeremy Murry plan to transform the mid-century modern building into a bar called Jackie's Desert Rose.
San Antonio Justice Charter headed to May ballot, faces battle from well-funded police union
If passed, the charter initiative would decriminalize marijuana and abortion in addition to banning police no-knock warrants.
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
KSAT 12
Check out impressive ‘Encanto’-themed birthday party for San Antonio 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Move aside princess parties. A San Antonio mom pulled off a very impressive “Encanto”-themed party for her 6-year-old daughter. The party took place over the summer but the girl’s mother recently posted pictures to a mom’s group on Facebook as a shout-out to the party planners.
YouTuber ranks San Antonio's Last Place Burgers as best burger in the world
The vlogger says Last Place Burgers is 'phenomenal.'
Romantic San Antonio restaurants with Valentine's Day specials
Make your Valentine's Day reservations now if you haven't already!
Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality
This state — which lent its name to the most popular poker variant, Texas Hold 'Em — is leaving an awful lot of moola on the table by prohibiting gambling.
