San Antonio, TX

Cathryn Caviness- S.A. East Side Film Star in the Library of Congress

Cathryn Caviness- San Antonio East Side Resident’s Film “The Blood of Jesus” 1 of 25 films in Library of Congress. The Blood of Jesus one of the first 25 African American films included in the Library of Congress. Main Actress Cathryn Caviness, a native San Antonian and East Side resident, was also an active member of Second Baptist Church.
CultureMap San Antonio

Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras

New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (thank you, River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras parade,...
tourcounsel.com

Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
Upworthy

Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
tpr.org

Is San Antonio on the right path? An SA2020 Data Update

How well is San Antonio doing? Is the city on the up-swing or on a downward slide? There's really only one way to know for sure and that's by gathering and comparing the data and then talking to members of the community. For years SA2020 has been doing just that.
